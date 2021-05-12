Goal by Samuels sends East Hall boys to 1-0 win over Islands in Class 4A state semifinals

Averen Samuels was exhausted but elated after providing the East Hall boys one of the biggest plays in the state semifinals against Islands.



Early in the fourth-round match of the Class 4A state tournament, Samuels was in the right place for a pass from one of his teammates that he let hit off his chest and after missing on his first goal he tried again to put it in the back of the net. On his second kick, Samuels was successful and the Vikings (15-4-1) rode his goal to a 1-0 win.

With the victory, the Vikings will face Southeast Whitfield for the state title later this week.