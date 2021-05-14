East Hall boys come up short against Southeast Whitfield, 4-0, in Class 4A state championship soccer match

Thursday was one of the few stumbling blocks in what was an otherwise wonderful season for the East Hall boys soccer program.

The Vikings (15-5-1) won one of the most difficult regions in the state. Then, in the postseason, went on a four-game winning streak in Gainesville.

However, it was against unbeaten Southeast Whitfield (17-0-3) that the Vikings finally ran out of gas in the Class 4A title match at Duluth High.

The Raiders controlled the ball for the majority of the first half, despite only scoring once, then tacked on two rapid goals early in the second 40 as they rolled to a 4-0 victory.

The loss denied East Hall its first state championship in soccer, but didn’t take away its many high points during the 2021 season.

“I mean, we accomplished a lot to get here tonight and I’m so proud of all the goals we were able to meet,” East Hall coach Mark Wade said.