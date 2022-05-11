Cherokee Bluff's Kaitlin Cook earns Region 7-3A Soccer Player of the Year distinction

Cherokee Bluff’s Kaitlin Cook has earned top honors for girls soccer players in Region 7-3A.
With the release of the All-Region selections Wednesday, Cook was picked as Player of the Year, while Lady Bears coach Calvin Cook was selected as Coach of the Year.
Cook finished the season with 35 goals and 23 assists for Cherokee Bluff.
In 2022, Cherokee Bluff advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in the school’s four-year history.
Also for the Lady Bears, Anna Gessner (9 goals, 14 assists), Avery Fowler and Carson DeMars (6 goals, 7 assists) were tabbed as First-Team players.
North Hall’s Lydia Lewis and West Hall’s Maricela Vargas made the same list.
On the boys side, West Hall’s Diego Chacon, Alejandro Lemus, Kevin Zuniga-Chavez and Sixto Hernandez were First-Team selections.
This season, the Spartans advanced all the way to the Class 3A state semifinals.
Cherokee Bluff’s Garrett Wayne and Jeffrey Acosta were First-Team picks, while North Hall’s Edwin Sanchez was also selected.