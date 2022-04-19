Cherokee Bluff girls continue to roll, overwhelm Appling County in second round of soccer playoffs

Cherokee Bluff girls soccer coach Calvin Cook referred to the need to put its stamp on the match Monday against Appling County.
Three goals in the first nine minutes certainly checked that box in the second-round playoff contest for Class 3A.
Kaitlin Cook scored in the ninth minute, putting the the Lady Bears (17-3) ahead big early en route to a 10-0, mercy-rule win in just 42 minutes of play Monday in Flowery Branch.
Cook had a hat trick in the first half for Cherokee Bluff, securing its first-ever state quarterfinal appearance in the school’s short history.
“This is just awesome for our program,” Calvin Cook said, after the match ended on blustery Yonah Field. “Our goal was to be able to compete by Year 4 here at Cherokee Bluff. We were a little early last season, making it to the second round. This year, winning the region title and making it to the third round of state is where we want to be every year.”
The Lady Bears were dominant the entire first half, displaying superior athleticism for a fourth-year program that is still relatively young. Cherokee Bluff only has three seniors on its entire roster, showing the pieces for sustained success are in place.
Every first half possession, for Cherokee Bluff, was an array of shots on the Appling County goalkeeper.
Right from the opening kick, the Lady Bears had almost continual possession and fed the ball upfield, where it become a one-on-one battle in front of the net.
Also scoring in the first half for Cherokee Bluff were Amelia Dovie and Carson DeMars.
Making the quick work in the second round of state even sweeter was the knowledge that the Lady Bears were on the right side of the universal coin flip, by the GHSA, for state quarterfinal matches.
“It’s a lot of fun to be able to win, like this, with my teammates,” Kaitlin Cook said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it against next week.”
Appling County was held without a shot on goal.
Kaitlin Cook finished with four goals and an assist for the Lady Bears. DeMars and Dovie each added a pair of scores for Cherokee Bluff.
Alyssa Stringer had a goal and two assists, while Anna Gessner finished with a goal and assist for the Lady Bears.
Next up, Cherokee Bluff will host the winner of Morgan County/Stephens County in the third round on April 25 in Flowery Branch.