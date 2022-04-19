Cherokee Bluff girls continue to roll, overwhelm Appling County in second round of soccer playoffs

Cherokee Bluff girls soccer coach Calvin Cook referred to the need to put its stamp on the match Monday against Appling County.

Three goals in the first nine minutes certainly checked that box in the second-round playoff contest for Class 3A.

Kaitlin Cook scored in the ninth minute, putting the the Lady Bears (17-3) ahead big early en route to a 10-0, mercy-rule win in just 42 minutes of play Monday in Flowery Branch.

Cook had a hat trick in the first half for Cherokee Bluff, securing its first-ever state quarterfinal appearance in the school’s short history.

“This is just awesome for our program,” Calvin Cook said, after the match ended on blustery Yonah Field. “Our goal was to be able to compete by Year 4 here at Cherokee Bluff. We were a little early last season, making it to the second round. This year, winning the region title and making it to the third round of state is where we want to be every year.”