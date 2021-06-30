West Hall's Davidson qualifies to run in AAU Junior Olympics

West Hall High sophomore Nick Davidson is seeing his distance running career take off in a hurry.

The two-sport athlete for the Spartans has earned a spot in the 1500-meter run to the AAU Junior Olympics, slated for Aug. 3 in Humble, Texas.

Previously, Davidson placed at the AAU Region 8 Junior Olympics at Dutchtown High in Hampton.

He was also the district winner in the 1500 and took third in the 800 meters.

“Competing at the national level raises the bar for what I expect from myself,” Davidson said. “Competing against elite athletes makes me better personally and for my high school team.”

Davidson credits the training of his high school coach Wayne Jones for helping in his development.

Davidson also plays football for the Spartans, blocking off time in the morning for team conditioning and 7-on-7 drills.