Track and field: Riverside Prep takes runner-up finish at GIAA Region 4-AAA championship

Riverside Prep had a handful of first-place finishes to take the runner-up spot at the GIAA Region 4-AAA championships on Wednesday.
For the Eagles, Jalen Freeman led the way with wins in the 200-meter run and 400.
Freeman, Caleb Baker, Anthony Chiromba and Adrian Roberts teamed to claim victory in the 1600 relay for Riverside Prep.
Also for the Eagles, Chiromba won the high jump, while James Patterson took the victory in the pole vault.
Taking second were Zane Zhang in the discus and shot put for the Eagles.
Roberts was runner-up in the 1600 and 3200 for Riverside Prep.
Chiromba took second in the triple jump and bronze in the long jump for the Eagles.
Riverside Prep's 3200-relay team (Roberts, Dominic Prochello, Adrian Malveaz and Baker) finished second.
The Eagles finished the meet with 104 points, which was 12 behind first-place Bethlehem Christian.