Track and field: Riverside Prep takes runner-up finish at GIAA Region 4-AAA championship

Riverside Prep had a handful of first-place finishes to take the runner-up spot at the GIAA Region 4-AAA championships on Wednesday.

For the Eagles, Jalen Freeman led the way with wins in the 200-meter run and 400.

Freeman, Caleb Baker, Anthony Chiromba and Adrian Roberts teamed to claim victory in the 1600 relay for Riverside Prep.

Also for the Eagles, Chiromba won the high jump, while James Patterson took the victory in the pole vault.