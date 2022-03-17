Track and field: Hall County championships stacked with talent Saturday at Cherokee Bluff

The 2022 Hall County championships are going to be a battle of stamina.
Boys and girls championships will be decided during the one-day event Saturday at Cherokee Bluff High.
With everything compressed into one day, it will not be uncommon for many runners to take part in four events in the same day, a notable increase from most meets during the season.
Field events will take place in the morning, followed by relay events and individual running events.
The Gainesville boys and Cherokee Bluff girls are the defending champions.
While both have a chance to repeat, it will be a hefty field of teams with enough athletes to earn the team points needed to win.
In addition, West Hall’s boys and girls, North Hall’s girls and Chestatee’s boys will have a good chance to earn first place overall.
Here's some things to watch:
FOUR-EVENT CHALLENGERS FOR GAINESVILLE: John Jessup has a new school record in the 1600 (4:21), while Ashley Thompson is the defending state champion in the 3200.
Both talented Red Elephants runners will be taking part in four events at Hall County, a move by their co-head coaches Richard Corbett and PJ Davis to get as many points across as many races, as possible.
Jessup and Thompson will likely garner their fair share of points for the Red Elephants.
However, Gainesville’s talent doesn’t stop with those two athletes.
Markelle Cheek does the 110 and 300-meter hurdles and takes part in a pair of relay events for Gainesville.
Freshman Shanise Newton, a pleasant surprise for Corbett, will also take part in four running events.
In the field events, junior Jeremiah Telander is an immediate impact in the high jump (third-place in 2021 at North Hall), shot put and discus.
Gainesville’s runners are bolstered by having juniors Naim Cheeks and JQ Drinkard competing this season, a mindful push by its new football coach Josh Niblett to have its players compete in the spring, Corbett said.
This season, Gainesvillle has endured its myriad on-campus facilities upgrades, which directly impacts track and field.
Running on an ‘asphalt oval’ this season, Corbett is grateful for all the other county schools that have allowed his group to practice on their campuses.
Corbett said his distance runners also have used nearby Alta Vista Cemetery for training purposes.
CHESTATEE BOYS POPULATE THE DISTANCE EVENTS: The back-to-back state champions for boys cross country have a lot of carryover to the spring.
The War Eagles’ top four cross country runners (Garrett Grater, Gavin Grater, Noah Peters and Aaron Retana) will all be contenders in the 1600 at the county championship.
Gavin Grater and Retana also do the 800, while Garrett Grater and Peters compete in the 3200.
All four distance runners comprise its 3200-relay event.