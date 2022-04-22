Track and field: Cherokee Bluff girls take top prize at Region 7-3A championships

A strong start turned into a dominating showing for the Cherokee Bluff girls in the Region 7-3A championships it hosted in Flowery Branch.
After leading through Day 1, the Lady Bears extended the gap with a number of first-place finishes en route to a resounding victory Friday.
On the final day of the meet, M’Kaylah Jackson displayed her elite speed with wins in the 100 dash (12.37) and 200 (26.11). Cherokee Bluff also first-place points from Hannah Cheek with the victory in the 100 hurdles (15.38).
The Lady Bears’ sprinters also won the 400 relay (49.20).
For the boys, West Hall took second place.
On Friday, the Spartans picked up the win in the 400 relay (43.58).
On Day, 1 the Lady Bears took first overall in the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 44 seconds), along with a win by Avery Jones in the shot put (35-0).
The first day for West Hall was highlighted with victory in the 800 relay.
Also for the Spartans, Jaden White placed first in the triple jump (42 feet, 10 inches), Tilil Blackwell won the shot put (45-7) and Jaylen Fagan won the long jump (22-5).
Other winners on the opening day for North Hall’s girls were Clodagh O’Bryant in the 1600 (5:13.50). O’Bryant, a freshman, also won the 3200 (11:49.68).
The Lady Trojans also won the 3200 relay (10:10.39).
North Hall’s Simon Seid had the most impressive individual victory, going four feet clear of his nearest competitor for first in the pole vault (16-0).
Also for the Trojans, Jarrett Latty won the discus (131-1).
Region 7-3A championship
at Cherokee Bluff High
Team scores
Girls
1. Cherokee Bluff 183
2. White County 119
3. North Hall 105
4. Lumpkin County 76
5. Dawson County 58
6. East Forsyth 49
7. Gilmer 46
8. West Hall 24
Boys
1. White County 163
2. West Hall 126
3. North Hall 99
4. Gilmer 74
5. Cherokee Bluff 73
6. East Forsyth 70
7. Dawson County 59
8. Lumpkin County 39
Girls
3200 relay
North Hall 10:10.39
100 hurdles
Hannah Cheek Cherokee Bluff 15.38
100 run
M’Kaylah Jackson Cherokee Bluff 12.37
800 relay
Cherokee Bluff 1:44
1600 meter
Clodagh O’Bryant North Hall 5:13.50
400 meter
Lydia Robinson East Forsyth 57.04
300 hurdles
Lily Gearing White County 47.54
800 meter
Abi Moore North Hall 2:21.40
200 meter
M’Kaylah Jackson Cherokee Bluff 26.11
400 relay
Cherokee Bluff 49.20
3200 meter
Clodagh O’Bryant North Hall 11:49.68
1600 relay
Dawson County 4:13.04
Shot put
Avery Jones Cherokee Bluff 35-0
Discus
Kendra Dye White County 104-2
Long jump
Mercades Houseman Lumpkin County 17-2.5
Triple jump
Mercades Houseman Lumpkin County 34-10.25
High jump
Taylor McCormick Gilmer 5-3
Pole vault
Elizabeth Wade East Forsyth 10-0
Boys
3200 relay
East Forsyth 8:27.14
110 hurdles
Micah Hunter Cherokee Bluff 15.09
100 dash
Cam Wilson White County 11.13
800 relay
West Hall 1:32.54
1600 meter
Alex Arrambide East Forsyth 4:22.14
400 meter
Kyler Mayo White County 51.49
300 hurdles
Micah Hunter Cherokee Bluff 39.73
800 meter
Alex Arrambide East Forsyth 1:53.58
200 meter
Cam Wilson White County 22.58
400 relay
West Hall 43.58
3200 meter
Alex Arrambide East Forsyth 10:03.25
1600 relay
Dawson County 3:32.44
Shot put
Tilil Blackwell West Hall 45-7
Discus
Jarrett Latty North Hall 131-1
Long jump
Jaylen Fagan West Hall 22-5
Triple jump
Jaden White West Hall 42-10
High jump
Josh Brooks White County 5-10
Pole vault
Simon Seid North Hall 16-0