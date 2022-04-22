Track and field: Cherokee Bluff girls take top prize at Region 7-3A championships

A strong start turned into a dominating showing for the Cherokee Bluff girls in the Region 7-3A championships it hosted in Flowery Branch.



After leading through Day 1, the Lady Bears extended the gap with a number of first-place finishes en route to a resounding victory Friday.

On the final day of the meet, M’Kaylah Jackson displayed her elite speed with wins in the 100 dash (12.37) and 200 (26.11). Cherokee Bluff also first-place points from Hannah Cheek with the victory in the 100 hurdles (15.38).

The Lady Bears’ sprinters also won the 400 relay (49.20).