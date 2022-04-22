By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Track and field: Cherokee Bluff girls take top prize at Region 7-3A championships
West Hall boys earned second during two-day event at Cherokee Bluff
0422Region6.jpg
Cherokee Bluff's M'Kaylah Jackson crosses first in the 100-meter run during the Region 7-3A championships on April 22, 2022 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts

A strong start turned into a dominating showing for the Cherokee Bluff girls in the Region 7-3A championships it hosted in Flowery Branch. 

After leading through Day 1, the Lady Bears extended the gap with a number of first-place finishes en route to a resounding victory Friday. 

On the final day of the meet, M’Kaylah Jackson displayed her elite speed with wins in the 100 dash (12.37) and 200 (26.11). Cherokee Bluff also first-place points from Hannah Cheek with the victory in the 100 hurdles (15.38). 

The Lady Bears’ sprinters also won the 400 relay (49.20).

For the boys, West Hall took second place. 

On Friday, the Spartans picked up the win in the 400 relay (43.58). 

On Day, 1 the Lady Bears took first overall in the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 44 seconds), along with a win by Avery Jones in the shot put (35-0). 

The first day for West Hall was highlighted with victory in the 800 relay. 

Also for the Spartans, Jaden White placed first in the triple jump (42 feet, 10 inches), Tilil Blackwell won the shot put (45-7) and Jaylen Fagan won the long jump (22-5). 

Other winners on the opening day for North Hall’s girls were Clodagh O’Bryant in the 1600 (5:13.50). O’Bryant, a freshman, also won the 3200 (11:49.68). 

The Lady Trojans also won the 3200 relay (10:10.39). 

North Hall’s Simon Seid had the most impressive individual victory, going four feet clear of his nearest competitor for first in the pole vault (16-0). 

Also for the Trojans, Jarrett Latty won the discus (131-1). 


Region 7-3A championship 

at Cherokee Bluff High

Team scores

Girls

1. Cherokee Bluff 183

2. White County 119

3. North Hall 105

4. Lumpkin County 76

5. Dawson County 58

6. East Forsyth 49

7. Gilmer 46

8. West Hall 24

Boys

1. White County 163

2. West Hall 126

3. North Hall 99

4. Gilmer 74

5. Cherokee Bluff 73

6. East Forsyth 70

7. Dawson County 59

8. Lumpkin County 39

Girls

3200 relay

North Hall 10:10.39

100 hurdles

Hannah Cheek Cherokee Bluff 15.38

100 run

M’Kaylah Jackson Cherokee Bluff 12.37

800 relay

Cherokee Bluff 1:44

1600 meter

Clodagh O’Bryant North Hall 5:13.50

400 meter

Lydia Robinson East Forsyth 57.04

300 hurdles

Lily Gearing White County 47.54

800 meter

Abi Moore North Hall 2:21.40

200 meter

M’Kaylah Jackson Cherokee Bluff 26.11

400 relay

Cherokee Bluff 49.20

3200 meter

Clodagh O’Bryant North Hall 11:49.68

1600 relay

Dawson County 4:13.04

Shot put

Avery Jones Cherokee Bluff 35-0

Discus

Kendra Dye White County 104-2

Long jump

Mercades Houseman Lumpkin County 17-2.5

Triple jump

Mercades Houseman Lumpkin County 34-10.25

High jump

Taylor McCormick Gilmer 5-3

Pole vault

Elizabeth Wade East Forsyth 10-0

Boys

3200 relay

East Forsyth 8:27.14

110 hurdles

Micah Hunter Cherokee Bluff 15.09

100 dash

Cam Wilson White County 11.13

800 relay

West Hall 1:32.54

1600 meter

Alex Arrambide East Forsyth 4:22.14

400 meter

Kyler Mayo White County 51.49

300 hurdles

Micah Hunter Cherokee Bluff 39.73

800 meter

Alex Arrambide East Forsyth 1:53.58

200 meter

Cam Wilson White County 22.58

400 relay

West Hall 43.58

3200 meter

Alex Arrambide East Forsyth 10:03.25

1600 relay

Dawson County 3:32.44

Shot put

Tilil Blackwell West Hall 45-7

Discus

Jarrett Latty North Hall 131-1

Long jump

Jaylen Fagan West Hall 22-5

Triple jump

Jaden White West Hall 42-10

High jump

Josh Brooks White County 5-10

Pole vault

Simon Seid North Hall 16-0


Friends to Follow social media