Track and field: Cherokee Bluff girls lead after Day 1 of Region 7-3A championships, West Hall boys in second

After a strong first day, the Cherokee Bluff girls are in prime position for victory in the two-day Region 7-3A championship it’s hosting in Flowery Branch.

The Lady Bears took first overall in the 800-meter relay (1 minute, 44 seconds), along with a win by Avery Jones in the shot put (35-0) Thursday.

Cherokee Bluff holds a seven point lead over the rest of the field and should fare well on the final day with all the points from the sprints and hurdles still up for the taking for the Hall County champions.

Meanwhile, the West Hall boys are in second place after Day 1 — 12 points behind White County — but are also in good standing with strong sprinters still left to compete.

For the Spartans, they took first in the 800 relay, Jaden White placed first in the triple jump (42 feet, 10 inches), Tilil Blackwell won the shot put (45-7) and Jaylen Fagan won the long jump (22-5).

Other winners on the opening day for North Hall’s girls were Clodagh O’Bryant in the 1600 (5:13.50), while Abi Moore took second (5:28).

The Lady Trojans also won in the 3200 relay (10:10.39).

North Hall’s Simon Seid had the most impressive individual victory, going four feet clear of his nearest competitor for first in the pole vault (16-0).

Also for the Trojans, Jarrett Latty won the discus (131-1).