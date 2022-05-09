State meet preview: North Hall's Seid going after championship, state record in the pole vault

Athletes from Hall County are certain to put their stamp on the state championship meets for track and field, starting on Thursday.



Eight schools from in the county will be sending athletes to competitions, which are divided up by classification, across the state.

Based on qualifying position from the state sectionals, no athlete is better positioned to win a state title than North Hall senior Simon Seid.

On Saturday, he qualified for the 3A state championship by clearing the bar in the pole vault with a new personal best of 16 feet, 6 inches.

Seid is going after the state record, owned by Gainesville High graduate Paul Malquist (16-9 in 2010).

The championships for Class 3A will be contested at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.