State meet preview: North Hall's Seid going after championship, state record in the pole vault

Athletes from Hall County are certain to put their stamp on the state championship meets for track and field, starting on Thursday.
Eight schools from in the county will be sending athletes to competitions, which are divided up by classification, across the state.
Based on qualifying position from the state sectionals, no athlete is better positioned to win a state title than North Hall senior Simon Seid.
On Saturday, he qualified for the 3A state championship by clearing the bar in the pole vault with a new personal best of 16 feet, 6 inches.
Seid is going after the state record, owned by Gainesville High graduate Paul Malquist (16-9 in 2010).
The championships for Class 3A will be contested at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.
Also, in Class 3A, the Cherokee Bluff girls look positioned to make some noise with an elite group of sprinters.
Led by junior M’Kaylah Jackson, the Lady Bears are currently ranked No. 2 in the state in both the 400-meter relay and 800-meter relay.
Jackson, a Hall County and Region 7-3A champion, will also be running the 100 and 200-meter dash.
Also for Cherokee Bluff, Hannah Cheek is currently No. 3 in the state in the 100 meter hurdles, its coach Matthew Brick said.
Cherokee Bluff’s girls have eight individual competitors travelling to state, along with the three relay teams.
“Our girls team, as a whole, will be in the mix to podium as a team at state,” Brick said.
In Class 7A, Gainesville’s Ashley Thompson is gearing up to try and defend her state championship in the 3200 meter.
At the state sectionals, she ran a time of 11:39.99.
She won state, in 2021, with a time of 10:59.11.
North Hall’s accomplished freshman Clodagh O’Bryant will be taking part in state for the first time, running the 800, 1600 and 3200 and part of its 3200-relay squad.
West Hall’s boys are also sending a strong group to the state meet, paced by Stephen Clark (1600, 3200), Tilil Blackwell (shot put) and a pair of strong sprint-relay teams.
Chestatee’s boys are poised to make some noise with its distance runners, led by Garrett Grater, Gavin Grater and Noah Peters.
State qualifiers
Class 7A
Gainesville
Boys
Markelle Cheek: 110 hurdles
Malik Drinkard: long jump
John Jessup: 800 meter
Ian Mallard: pole vault
3200 relay: Conner Proffitt, Aiden Ayala, Danial Gallagher, John Jessup, Nigel Collins, Raul Bejar, Wesley Daniel.
Girls
Ashley Thompson: 1600 and 3200
1600 relay: Josabeth Graciano, Andrea Febles, Shanise Newton, Ashley Thompson, Caroline Reisman, Kayleen Mejia, Josie Brosky, Keyra Silva.
3200 relay: Kayleen Mejia, Samantha Hartman, Josabeth Graciano, Ashley Thompson, Alexa Hoyos, Shanise Newton.
Class 4A
Chestatee
Boys
110 hurdles: Cooper Brown
Garrett Grater: 1600 and 3200
Gavin Grater: 1600 meter
Noah Peters: 3200 meter
Aaron Retana: 800 meter
3200 relay: Jarrett Bolt, Garrett Grater, Gavin Grater, Noah Peters, Hugh Pruitt and Aaron Retana.
Girls
Emalee Foreman: high jump
800 relay: Caroline Bull, Emalee Foreman, Addison Boyd, Amanda Nunez Riley Black, Brenna Williams, Kaya Snow, Cheyenne Ewing.
East Hall
girls
Ileana Colon-Rodriguez: discus
Flowery Branch
boys
Ryan Gruss: 200 and 400 meter
800 relay: Drake Smitherman;, Joey Turner, Ty Akins, Ryan Gruss, Jacob Parker, Alan Cortes, Jonathan Gonzalez.
1600 relay: Drake Smitherman, Alan Cortes, Jonathan Gonzalez, Ryan Gruss, TJ Ramsey, Ty Akins, Truman Repke, Carlos Rodriguez.
3200 relay: Carlos Rodriguez, TJ Ramsey, Alan Cortes, Jonathan Gonzalez, Truman Repke, Alex Brown, Jacob Enzor, Lon Massey.
girls
Bella Brick: 800 and 1600
Kathleen Sikes: pole vault
1600 relay: Sarah Greiner, Kenya Periche, Bella Brick, Sadie Watson, Shannon Searcy, Skyler Seeber.
3200 relay: Sarah Greiner, Sadie Watson, Skyler Seeber, Bella Brick, Julia Hargrove, Stephanye Meneses.
Class 3A
Cherokee Bluff
boys
Austin Click: 3200 meter
Jhace Justice: long jump
Micah Hunter: 110 and 300 hurdles
girls
Annalise Black: 1600 meter
Hannah Cheek: 100 and 300 hurdles
Stephanie Condland: discus
M’Kaylah Jackson: 100 and 200 meter
Avery Jones: shot put
Adison Myers: 1600 and 3200
Olivia Owens: long jump and 100 meter
Arianna Page-Dodoo: 400 meter
3200 relay: Annalise Black, Amelia Dovie, Anna Kate Kelly, Mia Williams, Adison Myers.
800 relay: Lauryn Perry, Amerae Beverly, M’Kaylah Jackson, Nasiya Thomas, Hannah Cheek, Allison Snyder, Olivia Owens.
400 relay: Lauryn Perry, Amerae Beverly, Olivia Owens, M’Kaylah Jackson, Hannah Cheek, Nasiya Thomas.
North Hall
boys
Jarrett Latty: discus
Simon Seid: pole vault
Clay Stover: triple jump
3200 meter relay: James Bennett, Ian Harris, Connor Edgeworth, Elijah Jernigan, Will Garrison, Bryant Young, Jaycob Wagner and Akim Reyes.
girls
Evelyn Forrester: pole vault
MaKayla Jones: 3200 meter
Abi Moore: 800 and 1600 meter
Clodagh O’Bryant: 800, 1600 and 3200 meter
Harleigh Smith: 3200 meter
3200 relay: Abi Moore, Clodagh O’Bryant, Jessie Dubnik, MaKayla Jones, Ella Edwards, Harleigh Smith.
West Hall
boys
Tilil Blackwell: shot put
Stephen Clark: 800 and 1600 meter
Jaylen Fagan: long jump
Jayden White: Triple jump
400 relay: Blake McCray, Jaylen Fagan, Jaden White, Jermaine Vincent, Preston Smith, MiKyle Hemphill, Andy Mayo, Michael Asevedo.
800 relay: Preston Smith, Jaylen Fagan, Jaden White, Jermaine Vincent, Noah Legault, Jake Clark, Ethan Anderson.
Class A private schools
Lakeview Academy
girls
Emmie Finley: Discus and shot put