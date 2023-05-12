State high school track and field: Hall County well represented on the podium in opening day of competition

Competition got underway at various venues for the Georgia High School Association’s state track and field championships Thursday with finals in the field events and 3200-meter relay.

And several individual and relay teams from Hall County earned their way onto the podium in their respective classifications.

Leading the way for the local contingent were a pair of jumpers, Cherokee Bluff boys long jumper Jhace Justice and North Hall girls high jumper Eve Taylor, both of whom placed third in their respective events at the Class 4A meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.