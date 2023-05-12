State high school track and field: Hall County well represented on the podium in opening day of competition

Competition got underway at various venues for the Georgia High School Association’s state track and field championships Thursday with finals in the field events and 3200-meter relay.
And several individual and relay teams from Hall County earned their way onto the podium in their respective classifications.
Leading the way for the local contingent were a pair of jumpers, Cherokee Bluff boys long jumper Jhace Justice and North Hall girls high jumper Eve Taylor, both of whom placed third in their respective events at the Class 4A meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
Justice posted a top jump of 22-feet, 2½ inches to place behind only champion Isaiah Raynor of Westover and Tito Alofe of Starr’s Mill, while Taylor cleared 5-2 to tie with Baldwin's Nafer Rapier for the No. 3 spot in the evening.
Among Hall County’s other state placers from Thursday were a pair of fifth place finishes in Albany, with Chestatee’s Emalee Foreman in the 4A girls high jump and West Hall’s Jaylen Fagan in the 3A long jump.
Also placing in field events Thursday was Rachel Seid of North Hall, who placed eighth in the 4A pole vault.
In the running events, three Hall County 3200-relay teams reached the podium, led by the North Hall girls team of Abi Moore, Lily Kate Morgan, Jessie Dubnik and Clodagh O’Bryant, who placed fourth in 4A in a time of 9:52.61, and Gainesville’s girls team of Samantha Hartman, Josabeth Graciano, Arianny Hoyos and Vanessa Torres, which also placed fourth at the Class 6A meet at Barron Stadium in Rome in a time of 9:38.05.
Meanwhile, Gainesville’s boys 3,200 relay team of David Islas, John Jessup, Conner Proffitt and Isaac Marcero also earned a spot on the podium in Class 6A by placing eighth in a time of 8:01.26.
In Class 4A, Cherokee Bluff's girls team Adi Myers, Annalise Black, Amelia Dovie, and Anna Kate Kelly also took eighth place.
Competition continues Friday with Hall County being represented in the 4A meet in Albany, the 6A meet in Rome and the 5A meet at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.