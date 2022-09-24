High school cross country: Pair of seniors with stellar careers win their first county championship

The Hall County championship was a crowning achievement for a pair of seniors who have sustained impressive cross country careers.

Gainesville’s John Jessup led from beginning to end, running a superb time of 15 minutes, 54 seconds to claim his first hometown championship Saturday at the North Hall Community Center.

In the girls race, it was a similar story as Flowery Branch’s Bella Brick made a spirited charge to the front late and won with a time of 19:25, two seconds ahead of North Hall’s Harleigh Smith.

After a chilly start with the temperature at about 51 degrees, Jessup went out particularly fast, running his first mile in 4:50 and hitting two miles at 10:04, he said.

On the final stretch, Jessup was able to give it one final kick to finish 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Aaron Retana of Chestatee.

“I’m really happy,” Jessup said. “I had a lot of family able to come out and watch me run today, so it feels great."