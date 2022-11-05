By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school cross country: North Hall girls finish second at 4A state meet
CrossCountry2.jpg
North Hall girls lead the race to start the Hall County championship on Sept. 24, 2022 at the North Hall Community Center. - photo by Bill Murphy

Led by a third-place finish from sophomore Clodagh O'Bryant, North Hall's girls cross country team took second in the Class 4A state championship race on Saturday in Carrollton. 

With a time of 19 minutes, 54 seconds, O'Bryant was one of four Lady Trojans runners in the top 10. 

Also for North Hall's girls, Abi Moore took sixth place (20:31), Harleigh Smith finished seventh (20:37) and Jessie Dubnik finished ninth (20:51). 

In the Class 4A boys race, Chestatee's Aaron Retana finished sixth overall (16:54). 

North Hall's boys took eighth in the team standings. 

In Class 6A, Gainesville senior John Jessup took ninth overall (16:54) as its team took 10th place. 

Gainesville's girls finished 11th overall. 

Friends to Follow social media