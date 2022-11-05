High school cross country: North Hall girls finish second at 4A state meet

Led by a third-place finish from sophomore Clodagh O'Bryant, North Hall's girls cross country team took second in the Class 4A state championship race on Saturday in Carrollton.
With a time of 19 minutes, 54 seconds, O'Bryant was one of four Lady Trojans runners in the top 10.
Also for North Hall's girls, Abi Moore took sixth place (20:31), Harleigh Smith finished seventh (20:37) and Jessie Dubnik finished ninth (20:51).
In the Class 4A boys race, Chestatee's Aaron Retana finished sixth overall (16:54).
North Hall's boys took eighth in the team standings.
In Class 6A, Gainesville senior John Jessup took ninth overall (16:54) as its team took 10th place.
Gainesville's girls finished 11th overall.