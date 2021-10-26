By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school cross country: Lakeview Academy's Sara Nivens runs school-record time, takes first at Region 6-A private schools championship
Lady Lions took second place in team standings, will run at state championship
Lakeview Academy girls cross country
The Lakeview Academy girls ran in the Region 6-A private schools meet on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Jennifer Chittaro

Lakeview Academy senior Sara Nivens ran a school-record time of 20 minutes, 58 seconds to place first overall in the Region 6-A private schools championship on Tuesday. 

The Lady Lions placed second in team standings to earn a berth to the state meet on Nov. 5 in Carrollton. 

Also for Lakeview Academy, Virginia Cobb was third overall, while Millie Filson took fifth. 

For the Lions boys, senior Ryan Black earned fifth place, while junior Henry Stewart was sixth overall. The Lakeview Academy boys finished fourth, also qualifying for the state meet. 

Regional events