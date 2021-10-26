High school cross country: Lakeview Academy's Sara Nivens runs school-record time, takes first at Region 6-A private schools championship

Lakeview Academy senior Sara Nivens ran a school-record time of 20 minutes, 58 seconds to place first overall in the Region 6-A private schools championship on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions placed second in team standings to earn a berth to the state meet on Nov. 5 in Carrollton.
Also for Lakeview Academy, Virginia Cobb was third overall, while Millie Filson took fifth.
For the Lions boys, senior Ryan Black earned fifth place, while junior Henry Stewart was sixth overall. The Lakeview Academy boys finished fourth, also qualifying for the state meet.