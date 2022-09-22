High school cross country: Gainesville's John Jessup has set many new school records in 2022. Here's his next goal this season.

John Jessup is intentional with his preparation in cross country.

His success has been a direct result of intense training with lots of miles and high personal expectations.

After already resetting all the program records for the Gainesville High boys, he’s still mindful about every aspect of his life and how it impacts his training.

There’s no resting for this accomplished distance runner for the Red Elephants, who wants to run at a Division-I school, starting in 2023.

Next up, Jessup, who set a new school record of 15 minutes, 43 seconds on Sept. 16 at the Warpath Invitational, hopes to claim the Hall County Championship on Saturday on the trail at the North Hall Community Center.

The boys varsity race will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the girls race at 9 a.m.

Even though Jessup has the fastest five-kilometer time in the county this season, he’s taking nothing for granted, going against several other runners who have also gone under 17 minutes in 2022.

Historically, the top runners in Hall County have gone on to fruitful college runners careers, one of the most recent being North Hall graduate Andrew Jones, who is now a sophomore runner at the University of Virginia.

This season, Jessup’s personal best is 45 seconds better than his personal record in 2021.

Gainesville’s standout runner in cross country and track said a lot of credit for his improvement goes back to time spent this past summer doing high-altitude training in Colorado.

“It would mean a lot for me to be able to win Hall County,” said Jessup, who earlier this season set the school record on the state championship course at Carrollton.