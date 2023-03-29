Hall County track and field championships: North Hall girls, Cherokee Bluff boys lead after Day 1

After the first day of the Hall County championships, the North Hall girls have a commanding lead, while the Cherokee Bluff boys hold a narrow lead in the two-day event at Chestatee.
The Lady Trojans hold first place (103 points), ahead of second-place Chestatee (62) and Gainesville (47).
In the boys competition, Cherokee Bluff is in the lead with 59 points, ahead of Gainesville and North Hall, tied for second at 53.
The final events will be held Thursday at Chestatee High.
On Tuesday, Chestatee’s Emalee Foreman won the high jump (5 feet), while North Hall’s Rachael Seid won the pole vault (8-9).
In the long jump, Gainesville’s Nalani Young won with a distance of 17-5, while North Hall’s Eve Taylor won the triple jump (33-6).
In the discus, Lanier Christian’s Lily Rowan won at 99-1, while Lakeview Academy’s Emmie Finley won the shot put (33-3.5).
In the 3200-meter relay, Gainesville’s girls won with a time of 9:52.24, while Flowery Branch’s girls won the 800-meter relay 1:50.41.
In the 1600, North Hall’s Abi Moore took first (5:17.4).
On the boys side, Cherokee Bluff’s Jhace Justice won the high jump (6-2), while North Hall’s Mathew Wilbanks won the pole vault (12-0).
Justice won both the long jump (22-4) and triple jump (42-11).
In the discus, West Hall’s Connor Bailey won (134-5), while Chestatee’s Jordan McIntosh won the shot put (46-1.5).
In the 3200-meter relay, Gainesville’s boys won (8:31.5).
In the 800-relay, Flowery Branch’s boys took first (1:30.08).
In the 3200, Gainesville’s Conner Proffitt won (9:46).