Hall County track and field championships: North Hall girls, Cherokee Bluff boys lead after Day 1

After the first day of the Hall County championships, the North Hall girls have a commanding lead, while the Cherokee Bluff boys hold a narrow lead in the two-day event at Chestatee.

The Lady Trojans hold first place (103 points), ahead of second-place Chestatee (62) and Gainesville (47).

In the boys competition, Cherokee Bluff is in the lead with 59 points, ahead of Gainesville and North Hall, tied for second at 53.

The final events will be held Thursday at Chestatee High.