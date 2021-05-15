Gainesville's Ashley Thompson claims state championship in 3200-meter run for Class 7A

It’s been a thrilling couple of days for many athletes from Hall County at the high school track and field state championships.

Particularly, Gainesville’s Ashley Thompson.

The Lady Red Elephants’ junior ran a time of 10 minutes, 59.11 seconds to win the state title Friday by a razor-thin margin of .04 seconds in the 3200-meter run for Class 7A at McEachern High in Powder Springs.

Thompson also earned fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 5:08.