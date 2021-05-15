Gainesville's Ashley Thompson claims state championship in 3200-meter run for Class 7A

It’s been a thrilling couple of days for many athletes from Hall County at the high school track and field state championships.
Particularly, Gainesville’s Ashley Thompson.
The Lady Red Elephants’ junior ran a time of 10 minutes, 59.11 seconds to win the state title Friday by a razor-thin margin of .04 seconds in the 3200-meter run for Class 7A at McEachern High in Powder Springs.
Thompson also earned fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 5:08.
In Class 3A, North Hall has also been putting on a good showing at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
Senior Andrew Jones placed second in both the 1600 (4:17.87) and 3200 (9:08.7) for the Trojans.
In the pole vault, Simon Seid took third (14-feet, 6-inches) for the Trojans, while Jeremiah Telander was fourth in the high jump (6-2) and Jarrett Latty earned fourth in the discus (145-10).
In Class 3A girls, Cherokee Bluff’s Addison Myers claimed third place in the 3200 (11:47), followed in fifth place by North Hall’s Caylee Wagner (11:49.23).
In the 1600, it was back-to-back finishes for North Hall girls with Abi Moore claiming fourth place (5:17.57) and Wagner took fifth (5:20).
In Class 4A, Chestatee’s Luke Gaddis has grabbed a pair of second-place finishes in the distance races. He was runner-up in the 1600 (4:15.56) and also second in the 3200 (9:12.78).
Also from the War Eagles, Gavin Grater was fifth in the two-mile run (9:40.11).
Chestatee’s 3200-meter relay team was third place with a time of 8:29.
For the Flowery Branch girls, Hannah Thigpen grabbed third place in the 4A pole vault (9-10).
On Saturday, state championship meets will conclude with the sprint events and team championships will be crowned.