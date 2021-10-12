Cross country: North Hall girls, Chestatee boys win handily at Mountain Invitational

The Chestatee boys and North Hall girls continue to dominate in cross country.
On Tuesday, Hall County champion Clodagh O’Bryant won the girls race for the first-place Lady Trojans with a time of 19 minutes, 57 seconds, while the defending state champion War Eagles’ boys had 3 of the top 5 individual placers at the Mountain Invitational in Helen.
For North Hall’s girls, Harleigh Smith took second overall (20:32) and Abi Moore was fourth (21:25).
For the Chestatee boys, Garrett Grater finished third (16:49), Gavin Grater earned fourth (17:04) and Javier Rebollar was fifth (17:26).
Buck Ledford, of Banks County, won the boys race with a time of 16:30.
The North Hall boys placed third overall.
The race at Unicoi State Park had 20 teams in the boys’ race and 18 in the girls race.