Chestatee boys cross country squad earns third victory of the season at North Hall Invitational

The Chestatee High boys cross country squad continues to roll right along in 2021, winning with ease at the North Hall Invitational on Thursday at the North Hall Community Center.

Leading the way for the defending Class 4A state champion War Eagles were Aaron Retana (second overall, 16 minutes, 44.8 seconds), Gavin Grater (third overall, 16:49) and Garrett Grater (fourth overall, 16:57).