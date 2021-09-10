Chestatee boys cross country squad earns third victory of the season at North Hall Invitational

The Chestatee High boys cross country squad continues to roll right along in 2021, winning with ease at the North Hall Invitational on Thursday at the North Hall Community Center.
Leading the way for the defending Class 4A state champion War Eagles were Aaron Retana (second overall, 16 minutes, 44.8 seconds), Gavin Grater (third overall, 16:49) and Garrett Grater (fourth overall, 16:57).
West Hall’s Stephen Clark took sixth place (17:05), while Chestatee’s Javier Rebollar was seventh (17:07.8).
In the team standings, Flowery Branch was second and Lumpkin County took third place.
East Forsyth’s Alex Arrambide took individual top honors, running a dominating time of 16:28.
In the girls’ race, a pair of North Hall freshmen took the top two spots as it also earned first place in team points.
For the Lady Trojans, Clodagh O’Bryant was first overall (19:22), while Harleigh Smith earned second place (19:32).
Flowery Branch’s Bella Brick was third overall (19:54).
The Lady Falcons took second place overall.