Ralston narrowly misses cut in PGA Tour debut
Spencer Ralston
Georgia’s Spencer Ralston during the SEC Championship at Sea Island Golf Club on April 25 on St. Simons Island.

Gainesville grad Spencer Ralston played another solid round in his PGA Tour debut at the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Friday with a 1-under 70 in the second round of the event.

The performance put Ralston — a current member of the University of Georgia golf team — at 3-under through 36 holes, but was not good enough for him to make the -4 cut at the tournament. The result brings an end to his debut after 36 holes.

Ralston started hot on Friday, pouring in birdies on holes 3, 5 and 6 to get to 2-under on the day through the first nine holes. He cooled off a bit over the back nine, but made par on the final seven holes after a bogey on 11 to finish off at 1-under on the round.

Ralston originally qualified for the event when he won the Players Amateur last summer.

