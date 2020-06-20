Ralston narrowly misses cut in PGA Tour debut

Gainesville grad Spencer Ralston played another solid round in his PGA Tour debut at the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Friday with a 1-under 70 in the second round of the event.

The performance put Ralston — a current member of the University of Georgia golf team — at 3-under through 36 holes, but was not good enough for him to make the -4 cut at the tournament. The result brings an end to his debut after 36 holes.

Ralston started hot on Friday, pouring in birdies on holes 3, 5 and 6 to get to 2-under on the day through the first nine holes. He cooled off a bit over the back nine, but made par on the final seven holes after a bogey on 11 to finish off at 1-under on the round.

Ralston originally qualified for the event when he won the Players Amateur last summer.