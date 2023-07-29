PHOTOS: Construction continues at City Park Stadium

Crews lay brick Friday, July 28, 2023, on new ticket booths built at City Park Stadium. The project is part of phase one of renovations at the historic stadium. Other parts of phase one are site grading, additional disability parking on the home side, new bleacher cushions, a plaza area and new entrances with archways. A total of four new ticket booths are being built. Phase two of renovations will include a two-story press box bearing the name of the late Walter Candler “Walt” Snelling, along with new restrooms, concession stands, more bleachers and a new joint utility building.

by Scott Rogers