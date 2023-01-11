Lake Lanier fishing report: Seek out clearer water for the best fishing

Bass: If you haven’t been fishing in the last couple of weeks, be aware that conditions have changed a lot from when water temperatures were in the mid 50s.



A lot of the creeks and rivers got blown out from last week’s torrential downpours and even many of the lower lake creeks are still very stained.

We have been seeking out the cleaner water to target fish in the 20- to 50-foot range. The baitfish are thick with both herring and threadfin shad in areas where the clear water meets the stained water.

You can fish the stained to muddy water and still catch fish but in my experience cold, cloudy water doesn’t produce the results anglers are looking for.

A couple of weeks back, we experienced a decent deep crankbait bite and the higher stained water seems to have activated it again.

Start your days in the clearer water closer to the creek mouths. You are looking for short, small stubby points or humps with rock and clay that have deep drop offs located close by.

Cast your deep diving crankbait to these rocky points or humps and allow your lures to dig down deep enough to where you are hitting bottom.

You want to get these lures to the bottom quickly and then slowly crank them over brush and rock while keeping the lure in contact with the bottom.

Just reel slowly and steady enough to feel them wobble. Crank baits that run deeper than 15-feet get the nod. I tend to use my sponsors products first but will change to another brand of deep diver to switch things up.

My go to crank bait is the SPRO Little John DD, but other types of deep divers like a Strike King 6 or 10 series or even a Mann’s 20 plus will all produce bites when the fish are less than 30-feet deep.

I use a long eight-foot, medium action Kissel Krafts Custom Crankbait rod with a 5.1 speed reel spooled with 10 or 12-ponds test Sunline FC. This set up allows me to bomb casts a mile plus the lighter line allows my crank bait to run as deep as possible.

The strikes are very subtle. Usually, you will just feel weight. Stop cranking and if the lure pulls back then you have a fish. If not then you have probably hit something so just stop reeling and allow your crankbait to rise and go over that object. There is no reason to set the hook very hard because the Gamakatsu Hooks I use will stick the fish extremely well.

The crankbait bite has been best in the early mornings and during active feeding periods or when the CORPS is pulling water but it will work all day long on some days.

If fishing with crankbaits isn’t your thing, then other lures that run deep will produce bites.

Try a small swim bait rigged on a Georgia Blade Underspin and just allow this lure to run close to the bottom in 20 to 40-feet deep. Stair stepping a Georgia Blade jig down steep, rocky banks or bluff walls will produce some good bites.

In areas with cleaner water, it may be best to position your boat directly over fish that are in the ditch depressions from 35 to 50-feet deep.

Use lures that can hit bottom quickly like a Shepoon Spoon or a Lanier Baits Fruity Worm or Runt on a drop shot rig.

This is 100% an electronics deal and anglers should find the fish first then start fishing. This can take some time and effort but when you get over a good school you may catch them one after another!

I haven’t heard many reports on night fishing for bass recently. Most people will never be fishing for bass after dark in the winter, but we have had some awesome days in the past catching bass on a deep diving crankbait or a Georgia Blade Premium Night Time spinner bait.

Striper fishing remains good, but conditions changed when the water rose and muddy water was washed into the lake.

Like bass, stripers will bite in muddy water, but anglers should look for water color transition zones.

Remember that stripers are visual feeders and fishing will be better in areas where they are better able to see their prey.

Shad and herring will treat a mud line much like they would a wall. These bait fish will get “trapped” where this muddy water meets the clearer main lake water and stripers will be close by corralling bait fish.

Anglers should also remember that mud lines are not always formed like a straight vertical wall, but instead clear water will often set up under the muddy water on the surface

Striper anglers should rely heavily on their electronics in these conditions. If you are not marking bait, or better yet fish, then move on to more productive waters.

The stripers are grouped up now, but anglers may have work hard and move around. The rewards for moving can be non-stop action.

The same techniques continue to work well. Medium shiners, herring or freshly caught Gizzard Shad will all work once anglers locate the fish.

Set out a few rods and vary between medium shiners and herring and let the fish that bite determine your best bait and methods for that particular situation.

Flat lines, planner boards and down lines will all produce fish but usually one will out perform the other two.

Trolling a Captain Mack’s Umbrella Rig has been a productive method, especially with the water color transition zones.

Anglers can set up their troll along the color transitions and move in an out of the “walls” of muddy stained water.

Troll your rigs as slowly as possible while maintaining the proper depth for any given day.

Remember that these color transitions or mud lines may also have clearer water underneath them. Stripers will also use these “ceilings” of muddy water to trap their baits underneath.

I have heard a few reports of anglers braving the cold and dark to catch stripers on Bombers and McSticks. Cast the jerk baits to lighted boat docks in the creeks and hold on.

Crappie fishing has ranged from good to very tough with all the dirty water up lake in the lower lake creeks.

One good thing is that muddy or stained water will heat up quicker than clear water and the crappie will move shallower in those areas.

Up lake, the crappie have been a lot shallower in schools at 15- to 20-feet deep. Down lake in the colder, clear water these tasty critters may be anywhere from 25- to 55-feet.

Anglers can catch these fish with live crappie minnows or small jigs. Remember if you catch one crappie in the winter there will probably be a 100 more in the same spot

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.