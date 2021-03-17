North Georgia All-Star Classic Games set to highlight top high school basketball talent

Graham, who also coached in the game two years ago, said these types of All-Star events are always special for the kids playing in them, as they provide rare opportunities for players from all over the area to take the court at the same time.



Most of the participating athletes know each other from either high school or AAU basketball, and the familiarity adds an extra element of competitiveness to the games.

“Some of the kids on our roster, they already know each other from playing in AAU ball or playing against each other,” Graham said. “I think we’ve got four, maybe even five kids that we’ve played during the past two seasons. We’ve played against some of these kids before, and the guys get to measure themselves up against each other. That’s the part I’m looking forward to. The relationships, I think, are the biggest part of it.”

The weekend event was founded in 2012 by Hall County native Adrian Penland, a graduate of West Hall High School.

Penland developed the idea after hearing about a similar type of All-Star showcase in North Atlanta from former Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Lakeview Academy coach Todd Cottrell, who now coaches at Dawson County.

Penland, along with friends Mario Mays and Robert Alfonso Jr., gathered for breakfast at Curt’s Cafeteria in Flowery Branch and laid out the groundwork for what would eventually become the first North Georgia All-Star Classic.

“We ate breakfast, and we were like ‘Hey man, let’s pull this off,’” Penland said. “This could be really big for Hall County. This could be really big for seniors, just giving them a last game to say farewell. College coaches could use it like a showcase. Kids who haven’t signed, college coaches might see them and offer them a scholarship.”

Penland said players, coaches and college scouts alike all missed out when last year’s game was canceled, and he’s happy to get things back on track this season.

And based on the reactions he’s received from members of the community, it seems North Georgia’s residents are also excited for the game to come back.

“A lot of people are like ‘Man, I wish y’all would’ve thought of this earlier,’” he said. “I think for the coaches, players, for the people around the community, I think this is just a plus. I think this is helping basketball all around Hall County and North Georgia.”

Every school in Hall County will be represented in at least one of the eight games. Players from Lumpkin County, White County, Jefferson, Jackson County, Elbert County, Hart County, Towns County, Dawson County, among others will be on the court.

Also, a number of Forsyth County and Gwinnett County schools will be represented.

North Georgia All-Star Classic

Team Rosters

Junior Girls

Team West

Gracie Deetz Rabun County

Carley Haban Rabun County

Sophie Woodard Rabun County

Timber Gaither Cherokee Bluff

Ellie Kinlaw Jefferson

Deshona Gaither Jefferson

Rylee McCall North Hall

Alexis Burce East Hall

Becca Ledford Fannin County

Chesnee Freeman White County

Sarah Johnson Johnson

Tatum Ozment Buford

Tamori Plantin Buford

Coach

Jarvis Davenport White County

Junior Boys

Team East

Zach Oechsla Oconee County

Caleb Blackwell Buford

Jaylon Taylor Buford

Josue Torres Apalachee

Peyton Phillips Chestatee

Kourtland Tolber Denmark

Jackson Vandiver Johnson

Malachi Dooley Habersham Central

Christian Drummer Archer

Damoni Harrison Archer

Ryan Jones Archer

Major Freeman Archer

Jonathan Taylor Mill Creek

Tyrece Mackie Stephens County

Chance Booth Mountain View

Coach

Joel Levoeuvre Archer

Junior Girls

Team East

Ashley Avery Lanier Christian

Anna Gliatta North Forsyth

Haleim Adle North Forsyth

Maddie Erickson North Forsyth

Ali Jones North Forsyth

Bowen Corley Chestatee

Ava Hunter Union County

Sophie Smith Denmark

Shaina Kriews Flowery Branch

Nyke Brown Habersham Central

Taylor Wade Habersham Central

Jillian Bretz Forsyth Central

Lazaria Spearman Dacula

Coach

Brad Kudlas North Forsyth

Underclassman Girls

Team North

Courtney Davis Fannin County

Ella Holbrook North Forsyth

Emma Hempker Denmark

Mary Kate Leonard Denmark

Aaniyah Allen Elbert County

Niya Moon Elbert County

Kiki Jones Gainesville

Naomi Roberts White County

Caitlyn Gailey White County

Riley Black Chestatee

Sierra Yarbrough Chestatee

Kristina Peach North Hall

Rylee Thompson North Hall

Aiyanna Peavy North Oconee

Coach

Josh Jones Elbert County

Senior Girls

Team North

Isabel Davenport Lumpkin County

Makenzie Caldwell Lumpkin County

Ashlee Locke Flowery Branch

Morgan Aguilar Flowery Branch

Livi Blackstock Jefferson

Allianne Clark Jefferson

Courtney Kidd Jefferson

Claudia Lopez Rabun Gap

Lauren Teasley Gainesville

Sadie Roach Gainesville

Elizabeth Pruitt Forsyth Central

Shyla Sheffield Lanier Christian

Lexie Robertson Lanier Christian

Reece Montgomery Lanier Christian

Coach

Greg Brown Jefferson

Underclassmen Girls

Team South

Averie Jones Lumpkin County

Lexi Pierce Lumpkin County

Mary Mullinax Lumpkin County

Lucy Hood Rabun County

Kyia Barrett Habersham Central

Dakota Philllips Hart County

Alexis Walker Hart County

Addison Hoard Banks County

Carley Segars Banks County

Kamryn Grier Banks County

Kirklyn Porter Dawson County

Bella Brick Flowery Branch

Kaitlyn Cook Cherokee Bluff

Sierra Wade Rabun Gap

Trinity Butler Winder-Barrow

Coach

David Dowse Lumpkin County

Underclassmen Boys

Team North

Trustin Allen Elbert County

Trevor Deschsle Oconee County

London Williams Buford

Malachi Brown Buford

Dre Raven Cherokee Bluff

Cade Simmons Cherokee Bluff

Carlos Marlow Cherokee Bluff

Hugh Pruitt Chestatee

Josh Bull Chestatee

Colton Wilbanks Chestatee

Stefan Davidov Denmark

Bryce Pittman Habersham Central

Brannon Gaines Habersham Central

Trentyn Flowers Jackson County

Anakin Brown Wesleyan

Lamariyon Jordan Dacula

Coach

Kevin Strickland Monroe Area

Senior Boys

Team South

Kaeden Twiggs Fannin County

Jaden Brown Elbert County

Dylan Carter Forsyth Central

Pierce Martin Banks County

Garrett Presley Banks County

Clay Gosnell Banks County

Dylan Garrington North Oconee

Jace Saxton North Oconee

Gus Faulkner Lumpkin County

Chandler Pulley Lumpkin County

Isaiah Nelson-Ododa Winder-Barrow

Wyatt Fricks Winder-Barrow

Spud Webb Hart County

Kalib Clinton Jackson County

Bryce Wilson Dacula

Coach

Rick Rasmussen North Oconee

Underclassmen Boys

Team South

James Tyre Lambert

Niko Wilson Lambert

Darrin Joseph Archer

Ethan Davis Collins Hill

Jayce Nathaniel Lanier

CJ Hyland Lanier

Tahai Morgan Lanier

Jaden Gibson Dawson County

Tahj Johnson Hart County

Ellis Pitts Gainesville

AJ Robertson Mountain View

Zay Wilson Mountain View

Korbyn Sosebee North Hall

Andrew Bales North Hall

Luke Sanders North Hall

Sam Gailey North Hall

Jadon Yeh White County

Coach

Chuck Graham Gainesville

Senior Girls

Team South

Alexis Mize Cherokee Bluff

Emma Easterwood Chestatee

Logan Wiggins Chestatee

Hailey Seahorn Banks County

Jenna Reaves Banks County

Taniya Alexander Hart County

Addie Penick Habersham Central

Maddie Anglin Dawson County

Ranajah Verdell Stephens County

Nana Eades Stephens County

Kiarra Howard Stephens County

Savana Broska Stephens County

Lindsay Moores Stphens County

Sara Viti Buford

Coach

Ryan Chastain Fannin County

Junior Boys

Team West

Harrison Cooper Lakeview Academy

Jadyn Braswell Collins HIll

AJ Muller Collins Hill

Justin Birch Lanier

Christian Torres East Hall

JC Curry Hart County

Collin Crowder Towns County

Tim Loud Winder-Barrow

Eli Choi Forsyth Central

Jamil Burton Elbert County

Keylan Rutledge Franklin County

David Witcher Franklin County

Jonathan Hughes Franklin County

Kashik Brown Cedar Shoals

Connor McKay Rabun County

Coach

David Adcock Rabun County

Senior Boys

Team North

Mason Barnes Lambert

Paul Lungunana Lambert

Ethan Popham Chestatee

Sutton Smith Denmark

Joseph Scott Denmark

Wade Pearce Johnson

Chase Reed Apalachee

Corey Thomas Cherokee Bluff

Kabe Ellis Towns County

Aiden Berrong Towns County

Imre Earls East Hall

Andrew McConnell Lanier

Iajah Phillips Lanier

Makai Vassell Lanier

Derrick Brown Monroe Area

Vino Glover Collins Hill

Chris Lanns Collins Hill

Joakiem Celestin Jackson County

Jake Craft Dawson County

Coach

Rob Benson Towns County







