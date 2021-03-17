North Georgia All-Star Classic Games set to highlight top high school basketball talent

A year ago, what would have been the 10th annual North Georgia All-Star Classic was canceled last minute due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.
But the game is back on for this year, and Gainesville High boys coach Chuck Graham, who will be coaching one of the boys underclassmen teams playing on Friday evening, said the participants — himself included — are looking forward to the return to normalcy.
“The game was canceled last year, so we’re actually fortunate to get the opportunity to play this year,” he said. “And the biggest thing is making sure the kids have a good experience and just have fun.”
The weekend will feature six games, all at Gainesville High.
Underclassmen games for boys and girls taking place on Friday evening, and games for junior and senior boys and girls teams coming on Saturday.
Graham, who also coached in the game two years ago, said these types of All-Star events are always special for the kids playing in them, as they provide rare opportunities for players from all over the area to take the court at the same time.
Most of the participating athletes know each other from either high school or AAU basketball, and the familiarity adds an extra element of competitiveness to the games.
“Some of the kids on our roster, they already know each other from playing in AAU ball or playing against each other,” Graham said. “I think we’ve got four, maybe even five kids that we’ve played during the past two seasons. We’ve played against some of these kids before, and the guys get to measure themselves up against each other. That’s the part I’m looking forward to. The relationships, I think, are the biggest part of it.”
The weekend event was founded in 2012 by Hall County native Adrian Penland, a graduate of West Hall High School.
Penland developed the idea after hearing about a similar type of All-Star showcase in North Atlanta from former Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Lakeview Academy coach Todd Cottrell, who now coaches at Dawson County.
Penland, along with friends Mario Mays and Robert Alfonso Jr., gathered for breakfast at Curt’s Cafeteria in Flowery Branch and laid out the groundwork for what would eventually become the first North Georgia All-Star Classic.
“We ate breakfast, and we were like ‘Hey man, let’s pull this off,’” Penland said. “This could be really big for Hall County. This could be really big for seniors, just giving them a last game to say farewell. College coaches could use it like a showcase. Kids who haven’t signed, college coaches might see them and offer them a scholarship.”
Penland said players, coaches and college scouts alike all missed out when last year’s game was canceled, and he’s happy to get things back on track this season.
And based on the reactions he’s received from members of the community, it seems North Georgia’s residents are also excited for the game to come back.
“A lot of people are like ‘Man, I wish y’all would’ve thought of this earlier,’” he said. “I think for the coaches, players, for the people around the community, I think this is just a plus. I think this is helping basketball all around Hall County and North Georgia.”
Every school in Hall County will be represented in at least one of the eight games. Players from Lumpkin County, White County, Jefferson, Jackson County, Elbert County, Hart County, Towns County, Dawson County, among others will be on the court.
Also, a number of Forsyth County and Gwinnett County schools will be represented.
North Georgia All-Star Classic
Team Rosters
Junior Girls
Team West
Gracie Deetz Rabun County
Carley Haban Rabun County
Sophie Woodard Rabun County
Timber Gaither Cherokee Bluff
Ellie Kinlaw Jefferson
Deshona Gaither Jefferson
Rylee McCall North Hall
Alexis Burce East Hall
Becca Ledford Fannin County
Chesnee Freeman White County
Sarah Johnson Johnson
Tatum Ozment Buford
Tamori Plantin Buford
Coach
Jarvis Davenport White County
Junior Boys
Team East
Zach Oechsla Oconee County
Caleb Blackwell Buford
Jaylon Taylor Buford
Josue Torres Apalachee
Peyton Phillips Chestatee
Kourtland Tolber Denmark
Jackson Vandiver Johnson
Malachi Dooley Habersham Central
Christian Drummer Archer
Damoni Harrison Archer
Ryan Jones Archer
Major Freeman Archer
Jonathan Taylor Mill Creek
Tyrece Mackie Stephens County
Chance Booth Mountain View
Coach
Joel Levoeuvre Archer
Junior Girls
Team East
Ashley Avery Lanier Christian
Anna Gliatta North Forsyth
Haleim Adle North Forsyth
Maddie Erickson North Forsyth
Ali Jones North Forsyth
Bowen Corley Chestatee
Ava Hunter Union County
Sophie Smith Denmark
Shaina Kriews Flowery Branch
Nyke Brown Habersham Central
Taylor Wade Habersham Central
Jillian Bretz Forsyth Central
Lazaria Spearman Dacula
Coach
Brad Kudlas North Forsyth
Underclassman Girls
Team North
Courtney Davis Fannin County
Ella Holbrook North Forsyth
Emma Hempker Denmark
Mary Kate Leonard Denmark
Aaniyah Allen Elbert County
Niya Moon Elbert County
Kiki Jones Gainesville
Naomi Roberts White County
Caitlyn Gailey White County
Riley Black Chestatee
Sierra Yarbrough Chestatee
Kristina Peach North Hall
Rylee Thompson North Hall
Aiyanna Peavy North Oconee
Coach
Josh Jones Elbert County
Senior Girls
Team North
Isabel Davenport Lumpkin County
Makenzie Caldwell Lumpkin County
Ashlee Locke Flowery Branch
Morgan Aguilar Flowery Branch
Livi Blackstock Jefferson
Allianne Clark Jefferson
Courtney Kidd Jefferson
Claudia Lopez Rabun Gap
Lauren Teasley Gainesville
Sadie Roach Gainesville
Elizabeth Pruitt Forsyth Central
Shyla Sheffield Lanier Christian
Lexie Robertson Lanier Christian
Reece Montgomery Lanier Christian
Coach
Greg Brown Jefferson
Underclassmen Girls
Team South
Averie Jones Lumpkin County
Lexi Pierce Lumpkin County
Mary Mullinax Lumpkin County
Lucy Hood Rabun County
Kyia Barrett Habersham Central
Dakota Philllips Hart County
Alexis Walker Hart County
Addison Hoard Banks County
Carley Segars Banks County
Kamryn Grier Banks County
Kirklyn Porter Dawson County
Bella Brick Flowery Branch
Kaitlyn Cook Cherokee Bluff
Sierra Wade Rabun Gap
Trinity Butler Winder-Barrow
Coach
David Dowse Lumpkin County
Underclassmen Boys
Team North
Trustin Allen Elbert County
Trevor Deschsle Oconee County
London Williams Buford
Malachi Brown Buford
Dre Raven Cherokee Bluff
Cade Simmons Cherokee Bluff
Carlos Marlow Cherokee Bluff
Hugh Pruitt Chestatee
Josh Bull Chestatee
Colton Wilbanks Chestatee
Stefan Davidov Denmark
Bryce Pittman Habersham Central
Brannon Gaines Habersham Central
Trentyn Flowers Jackson County
Anakin Brown Wesleyan
Lamariyon Jordan Dacula
Coach
Kevin Strickland Monroe Area
Senior Boys
Team South
Kaeden Twiggs Fannin County
Jaden Brown Elbert County
Dylan Carter Forsyth Central
Pierce Martin Banks County
Garrett Presley Banks County
Clay Gosnell Banks County
Dylan Garrington North Oconee
Jace Saxton North Oconee
Gus Faulkner Lumpkin County
Chandler Pulley Lumpkin County
Isaiah Nelson-Ododa Winder-Barrow
Wyatt Fricks Winder-Barrow
Spud Webb Hart County
Kalib Clinton Jackson County
Bryce Wilson Dacula
Coach
Rick Rasmussen North Oconee
Underclassmen Boys
Team South
James Tyre Lambert
Niko Wilson Lambert
Darrin Joseph Archer
Ethan Davis Collins Hill
Jayce Nathaniel Lanier
CJ Hyland Lanier
Tahai Morgan Lanier
Jaden Gibson Dawson County
Tahj Johnson Hart County
Ellis Pitts Gainesville
AJ Robertson Mountain View
Zay Wilson Mountain View
Korbyn Sosebee North Hall
Andrew Bales North Hall
Luke Sanders North Hall
Sam Gailey North Hall
Jadon Yeh White County
Coach
Chuck Graham Gainesville
Senior Girls
Team South
Alexis Mize Cherokee Bluff
Emma Easterwood Chestatee
Logan Wiggins Chestatee
Hailey Seahorn Banks County
Jenna Reaves Banks County
Taniya Alexander Hart County
Addie Penick Habersham Central
Maddie Anglin Dawson County
Ranajah Verdell Stephens County
Nana Eades Stephens County
Kiarra Howard Stephens County
Savana Broska Stephens County
Lindsay Moores Stphens County
Sara Viti Buford
Coach
Ryan Chastain Fannin County
Junior Boys
Team West
Harrison Cooper Lakeview Academy
Jadyn Braswell Collins HIll
AJ Muller Collins Hill
Justin Birch Lanier
Christian Torres East Hall
JC Curry Hart County
Collin Crowder Towns County
Tim Loud Winder-Barrow
Eli Choi Forsyth Central
Jamil Burton Elbert County
Keylan Rutledge Franklin County
David Witcher Franklin County
Jonathan Hughes Franklin County
Kashik Brown Cedar Shoals
Connor McKay Rabun County
Coach
David Adcock Rabun County
Senior Boys
Team North
Mason Barnes Lambert
Paul Lungunana Lambert
Ethan Popham Chestatee
Sutton Smith Denmark
Joseph Scott Denmark
Wade Pearce Johnson
Chase Reed Apalachee
Corey Thomas Cherokee Bluff
Kabe Ellis Towns County
Aiden Berrong Towns County
Imre Earls East Hall
Andrew McConnell Lanier
Iajah Phillips Lanier
Makai Vassell Lanier
Derrick Brown Monroe Area
Vino Glover Collins Hill
Chris Lanns Collins Hill
Joakiem Celestin Jackson County
Jake Craft Dawson County
Coach
Rob Benson Towns County