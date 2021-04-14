West Hall picks new volleyball coach who comes from Ohio

On Wednesday, West Hall High announced it has hired Tiann Myer as its new head volleyball coach. The announcement was made in a press release from Spartans athletics director David Wagner.
Myer spent 15 of 20 years coaching at Mason High (Cincinnati, Ohio) and compiled a 268-90 record. In 2020, her program had its fifth undefeated season and seventh conference championship. Her programs at Mason High qualified for the Sweet 16 four times with one trip to the Elite 8.
Myer coached 25 athletes who went on to play in college.