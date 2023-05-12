Torch Awards: Hall County Schools District's top athletes, coaches recognized during ceremony at Johnson High

On Thursday, the Hall County Schools district honored its 2023 Senior Athletes of the Year, as well as Coaches of the Year, during the Torch Awards ceremony at Johnson High in Oakwood.

For each of the six high schools in the district, one male and one female athlete was honored.

In addition, one coach from each high school and middle school in the district was honored.

For the boys, Jorge Sandoval, who captained the nation’s No. 1-ranked Johnson High boys en route to back-to-back state soccer titles, along with East Hall’s Caleb Pruitt, the Class 4A state wrestling champion at 285, were recognized.

Also, Cherokee Bluff's Dean Wall, the 50-year swimming state champion for Class 3A/4A was a Torch Award recipient.

On Tuesday, Pruitt, who was also a standout football player for the Vikings, was selected Times Boys Athlete of the Year during a banquet at the Gainesville Civic Center.

Also recognized, North Hall’s Jon Trawick, who is an adaptive sports athlete, who will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Arizona next year.

For the girls, Flowery Branch’s Bella Brick was recognized, after winning the Hall County championship and finishing sixth in Class 5A at the state cross country championship with a time of 20:53, along with her role as a leader for the school’s basketball program.

Brick was also the two-time 3-point state champion in basketball.

Not in attendance were Flowery Branch track coach Richard Ramsey, along with Brick and TJ Ramsey who were all three representing the school at the Class 5A state track meet in Columbus.





Torch Awards

Senior Athletes of the Year

Alexa Berry Johnson

Bella Brick Flowery Branch

Brooke Benna Chestatee

Caleb Pruitt East Hall

Dean Wall Cherokee Bluff

Jon Trawick North Hall

Jorge Sandoval Johnson

Leslie Cabrera East Hall

Lexi Jarrard North Hall

Maria Gonzalez-Gomez West Hall

Mia Williams Cherokee Bluff

Nick McKoy Chestatee

TJ Ramsey Flowery Branch

Will Wagner West Hall





Coaches of the Year

Abbie Johnson CW Davis Middle

Bobby Pless West Hall High

Clay Carwyle World Language Academy

Colleen Rainey West Hall Middle

Debbie Wiley North Hall Middle

Heath Padgett Cherokee Bluff High

Heather Cannon Cherokee Bluff Middle

Matt Turner East Hall High

Mia Torres East Hall Middle

Paige Evans South Hall Middle

Patrick Pitts Chestatee Academy

Richard Ramsey Flowery Branch High

Sutton Shirley Chestatee High

Trina Wingo North Hall High



