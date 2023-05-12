By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Torch Awards: Hall County Schools District's top athletes, coaches recognized during ceremony at Johnson High
Torch6.jpeg
Johnson High's Jorge Sandoval was named one of the Torch Award Senior Athletes of the Year for the Hall County Schools district on May 11, 2023 in Oakwood. Photo by Stan Lewis For The Times

On Thursday, the Hall County Schools district honored its 2023 Senior Athletes of the Year, as well as Coaches of the Year, during the Torch Awards ceremony at Johnson High in Oakwood. 

For each of the six high schools in the district, one male and one female athlete was honored. 

In addition, one coach from each high school and middle school in the district was honored. 

For the boys, Jorge Sandoval, who captained the nation’s No. 1-ranked Johnson High boys en route to back-to-back state soccer titles, along with East Hall’s Caleb Pruitt, the Class 4A state wrestling champion at 285, were recognized. 

Also, Cherokee Bluff's Dean Wall, the 50-year swimming state champion for Class 3A/4A was a Torch Award recipient. 

On Tuesday, Pruitt, who was also a standout football player for the Vikings, was selected Times Boys Athlete of the Year during a banquet at the Gainesville Civic Center. 

Also recognized, North Hall’s Jon Trawick, who is an adaptive sports athlete, who will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Arizona next year. 

For the girls, Flowery Branch’s Bella Brick was recognized, after winning the Hall County championship and finishing sixth in Class 5A at the state cross country championship with a time of 20:53, along with her role as a leader for the school’s basketball program. 

Brick was also the two-time 3-point state champion in basketball. 

Not in attendance were Flowery Branch track coach Richard Ramsey, along with Brick and TJ Ramsey who were all three representing the school at the Class 5A state track meet in Columbus. 


Torch Awards

Senior Athletes of the Year

Alexa Berry                                  Johnson

Bella Brick                                   Flowery Branch

Brooke Benna                             Chestatee

Caleb Pruitt                                 East Hall

Dean Wall                                    Cherokee Bluff

Jon Trawick                                North Hall

Jorge Sandoval                          Johnson

Leslie Cabrera                            East Hall

Lexi Jarrard                                North Hall

Maria Gonzalez-Gomez           West Hall

Mia Williams                              Cherokee Bluff

Nick McKoy                                Chestatee

TJ Ramsey                                   Flowery Branch

Will Wagner                                West Hall


Coaches of the Year

Abbie Johnson                             CW Davis Middle

Bobby Pless                                   West Hall High

Clay Carwyle                                 World Language Academy

Colleen Rainey                             West Hall Middle

Debbie Wiley                                 North Hall Middle

Heath Padgett                              Cherokee Bluff High

Heather Cannon                          Cherokee Bluff Middle

Matt Turner                                  East Hall High

Mia Torres                                    East Hall Middle

Paige Evans                                  South Hall Middle

Patrick Pitts                                Chestatee Academy

Richard Ramsey                         Flowery Branch High

Sutton Shirley                            Chestatee High

Trina Wingo                                 North Hall High


