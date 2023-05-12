Torch Awards: Hall County Schools District's top athletes, coaches recognized during ceremony at Johnson High

On Thursday, the Hall County Schools district honored its 2023 Senior Athletes of the Year, as well as Coaches of the Year, during the Torch Awards ceremony at Johnson High in Oakwood.
For each of the six high schools in the district, one male and one female athlete was honored.
In addition, one coach from each high school and middle school in the district was honored.
For the boys, Jorge Sandoval, who captained the nation’s No. 1-ranked Johnson High boys en route to back-to-back state soccer titles, along with East Hall’s Caleb Pruitt, the Class 4A state wrestling champion at 285, were recognized.
Also, Cherokee Bluff's Dean Wall, the 50-year swimming state champion for Class 3A/4A was a Torch Award recipient.
On Tuesday, Pruitt, who was also a standout football player for the Vikings, was selected Times Boys Athlete of the Year during a banquet at the Gainesville Civic Center.
Also recognized, North Hall’s Jon Trawick, who is an adaptive sports athlete, who will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Arizona next year.
For the girls, Flowery Branch’s Bella Brick was recognized, after winning the Hall County championship and finishing sixth in Class 5A at the state cross country championship with a time of 20:53, along with her role as a leader for the school’s basketball program.
Brick was also the two-time 3-point state champion in basketball.
Not in attendance were Flowery Branch track coach Richard Ramsey, along with Brick and TJ Ramsey who were all three representing the school at the Class 5A state track meet in Columbus.
Torch Awards
Senior Athletes of the Year
Alexa Berry Johnson
Bella Brick Flowery Branch
Brooke Benna Chestatee
Caleb Pruitt East Hall
Dean Wall Cherokee Bluff
Jon Trawick North Hall
Jorge Sandoval Johnson
Leslie Cabrera East Hall
Lexi Jarrard North Hall
Maria Gonzalez-Gomez West Hall
Mia Williams Cherokee Bluff
Nick McKoy Chestatee
TJ Ramsey Flowery Branch
Will Wagner West Hall
Coaches of the Year
Abbie Johnson CW Davis Middle
Bobby Pless West Hall High
Clay Carwyle World Language Academy
Colleen Rainey West Hall Middle
Debbie Wiley North Hall Middle
Heath Padgett Cherokee Bluff High
Heather Cannon Cherokee Bluff Middle
Matt Turner East Hall High
Mia Torres East Hall Middle
Paige Evans South Hall Middle
Patrick Pitts Chestatee Academy
Richard Ramsey Flowery Branch High
Sutton Shirley Chestatee High
Trina Wingo North Hall High