Times Girls Athlete of the Year: Chestatee's Riley Black steered its program on first-ever run to basketball state quarterfinals

This season, she averaged 24 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in leading the Lady War Eagles (23-8) to their first region championship in nearly a decade and their first state quarterfinal appearance in school history.

For her efforts, Black is The Times’ 2023 Girls Athlete of the Year.

As much as he appreciated the contributions Black gave throughout her first two varsity seasons, it didn’t take long for Chestatee girls coach Sutton Shirley to realize how much she had stepped up her game this season, and the reason it was such a big step.

“After her sophomore year (in 2021-22), she kind of blew up a little bit (in travel ball),” Shirley said. “I think her confidence was a very big strength for her and the difference between her sophomore and junior years. I think her sophomore year, she was very skilled, but she was still kind of figuring it out.

“I also think that the relationship she’s got with her teammates was a big thing this year. She shoots the ball a lot, but … her teammates know that’s kind of what’s best for us in a lot of moments. So, there’s no (complaining) about her shooting it too much. … There’s a good relationship between the team.”