Times Athlete of the Year: Complete list of 2023 nominees

Jeremiah Telander
Senior, Gainesville
Had a tremendous senior season for the Red Elephants with 112 tackles, 25 for a loss in 2022.
Telander’s final game was a 13-tackle effort (four for a loss) with two sacks in the state championship contest against Hughes.
Telander has already enrolled to begin his college football career at the University of Tennessee.
In the Tennessee spring football game, he recorded three solo tackles for the Volunteers.
Boys cross country
John Jessup
Senior, Gainesville
University of Georgia signee was the Hall County champion (15 minutes, 54 seconds) and Region 8-6A champion (16:13) this fall.
Jessup placed ninth at the state championship meet, running a time of 16:54.
What is your essential before a race?
A good meal with ample amounts of carbs and protein, making sure I’m hydrated, and doing something to get my mind off the race.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
To just live in the moment.
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Being a part of the cross country and track teams at Gainesville has been super special.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
I wouldn’t say I have any superstitions, but I like to stick to the same routine before competing.
Plans after high school?
Committed to run at the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs!
Girls cross country
Clodagh O’Bryant
Sophomore, North Hall
Talented young runner who came on strong at the end of the season, running a third-place time of 19:54 at the state meet, 10 seconds faster than her fourth-place spot at state in 2021.
O’Bryant was also the Region 8-4A champion, posting a time of 19:10 at Unicoi State Park in Helen.
What is your essential before running?
We always do lots of strides and pray.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“Don’t ever be afraid of the hard things.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Hanging out with friends after practice on Fridays.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
Yes, my lucky race socks, they make me run faster.
Plans after high school?
I’d really like to run for a college, but I still have a lot of work to do to get there.
Softball
Genesis Satterfield
Freshman, North Hall
Lady Trojans shortstop burst onto the scene in 2022, hitting a whopping .493, while reaching base almost 55% of the time. Satterfield had three homers, 11 doubles, 21 RBIs and 26 stolen bases this season.
What is your essential before playing?
Eating a team meal and talking to all of my teammates, listening to good music and praying.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“If it’s worth doing, It’s worth doing right.” (my first coach, my grandpa)
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Hitting my first high school home run.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
I don’t have any extreme superstitions, but I do make sure to always step in the box and have the same plate approach every time.
Plans after high school?
Playing softball in college and obtaining a degree in sports medicine or nursing.
Volleyball
Grace-Blythe Cornett
Senior, Cherokee Bluff
In 50 games this season, the Region 8-4A Player of the Year had 438 assists and 243 digs, while posting 119 sets and 62 aces.
Cornett led the program to a Hall County championship and Class 4A state quarterfinals in 2022.
What is your essential before playing?
To make sure I’m mentally prepared.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“Pressure either makes diamonds or it bursts pipes.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Winning the Elite 8 game against Morgan County (in 2021) to go to the Final 4 last season.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
I’m not a very superstitious person. I think that if I’ve worked hard enough and practiced, then my work will show on the court.
Plans after high school?
I’m going to the University of Alabama-Huntsville to continue my volleyball career and receive a business degree.
Girls basketball
Riley Black
Junior, Chestatee
The Region 8-4A Player of the Year averaged 24 points and 11.5 rebounds per game en route to the state quarterfinals in 2023. For her career, Black’s topped 1,000 points and 700 rebounds.
What is your essential before playing?
I go through some routine ball handling to get warmed up and listen to music with my team.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“The way you do anything is the way you do everything.” coach Sutton Shirley
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Winning the Region 8-4A basketball championship.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
I tend to be superstitious in my pre-game routine. I like to get ready at the same time, do the same ball handling every time, listen to the same songs, and have a consistent routine.
Plans after high school?
I plan on continuing my basketball career throughout college, but I have not decided where I will attend.
Boys basketball
Colton Wilbanks
Junior, Chestatee
The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game for the War Eagles.
He topped 1,000 career points during his junior campaign.
What is your essential before playing?
Shoes, Chipotle and brand-new white socks
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“All we have is to give our best effort.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
When I dunked on someone from UNG.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
Do my best at everything
Plans after high school?
Go to college and get a job
Boys Swimming
Dean Wall
Senior, Cherokee Bluff
The University of South Dakota signee won the Class 4A/5A state championship in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.54 at Georgia Tech.
Wall finished fifth in the state in the 100 free (47.8), as well as anchoring the Bears’ 200-free relay team that placed fourth.
What is your essential before competing?
My airpods, because I always need my hype music
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“One person’s success doesn’t take away from yours.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
When I won state
Do you have any sports superstitions?
I don’t really believe in superstitions, but I do believe in bad planning.
Plans after high school?
To swim at the University of South Dakota.
Girls Swimming
Samantha Walton
Junior, Flowery Branch
Finished second in Hall County in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Also, part of two relay teams that won Hall County championships for the Lady Falcons.
At state, Walton was a Top-20 finisher in Class 4A/5A in the 200-free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.
What is your essential before playing?
The support from friends and family, my favorite racing suit and protein pancakes.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“People may have more talent than you, but it’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Swimming the 200 medley at Hall County Championships, my sophomore year, with my best friend Sadie. We took first place and qualified for state.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
Listen to music before I race.
Plans after high school?
To swim in college and major in exercise science and minor in theology.
Boys Wrestling
Caleb Pruitt
Senior, East Hall
Heavyweight went 59-0 and earned the Class 4A state championship Feb. 17 in Macon.
Pruitt was ranked the No. 1 heavyweight in the state for much of the season.
What is your essential before a match?
Sleep and some good food
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“Confidence being confident that what I’ve been doing is going to work.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Winning the state tournament. It’s something I’ve worked for my entire life.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
I don’t but my dad wears the same sweatshirt to every tournament.
Plans after high school?
To attend Reinhardt University to continue my academic and wrestling career.
Girls wrestling
Ashley Godinez
Senior, Chestatee
Highlighted the Lady War Eagles’ state championship with an individual state title in the 155-pound classification.
Finished the season for the War Eagles with a 37-1 mark.
She is also a two-time USA Girls state champion.
What is your essential before a match?
Making sure I am good on weight, as well as having a good night sleep.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“Be confident, not cocky.” Scott Degraff
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Winning state my final year of high school and just spending time with my teammates.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
I always carry my lucky stuffed dog named Macon.
Plans after high school?
As of right now I am undecided, but whatever I decide to do I will commit to it 100%
Boys golf
Tanner Stephens
Junior, Lakeview Academy
Dominated the field at the Hall County championships, shooting a remarkable two-day total of 4-under-par 68.
What is your essential before playing?
Just stick to my routine and know that my hard work has paid off.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“Just do not think and rely on the work you put in.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Winning the Hall County championship
Do you have any sports superstitions?
Not really
Plans after high school?
Play college golf
Girls golf
Alisa Pressley
Sophomore, Cherokee Bluff
Repeated as Hall County champion with a two-day total of 82.
What is your essential before playing?
A bottle of water and my dad’s list of reminders before the round.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“We are all people on the course and we should all respect each other.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Being able to get close with my team and my competitors. It makes the rounds much more fun.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
I can never eat Italian the day before a round. More specifically, Olive Garden.
Plans after high school?
Hopefully get a full ride scholarship to a Division-I school and maybe play on the Tour after that.
Boys Tennis
James Rivenbark
Sophomore, Cherokee Bluff
Talented young singles star had another strong regular season, posting a 13-2 record.
What is your essential before playing?
The devotionals that I help lead my team before each match
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“Play better so this match is more fun for me to watch.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
When my team won two extremely close matches in the state tournament to make it to the Final 4 for the first time as a school.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
Listening to ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ by Coolio before every match
Plans after high school?
Hopefully I can continue my tennis career at the college level
Girls Tennis
Ella Kate Canaday
Sophomore, North Hall
No. 1 singles talent has continued to thrive in young career, compiling a 15-3 regular-season record with a 10-1 mark in Region 8-4A in 2023.
Helped guide the Lady Trojans to the Class 4A state championship match, which will be Saturday in Rome.
What is your essential before playing?
Our team huddle before we go on the court.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“No excuses”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Watching Riley and Maggie win the match against North Oconee for the region championship.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
No.
Plans after high school?
I hope to play college tennis
Boys Soccer
Jorge Sandoval
Senior, Johnson
Senior captain for the top-ranked and back-to-back state champion Knights, who found the back of the net 13 times, while providing 11 assists for the Knights during the 2023 regular season.
What is your essential before playing?
My essential before playing is praying, for sure.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“Always stay hungry, humble and never be satisfied.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Winning State in 2022
Do you have any sports superstitions?
Always pointing at the sky before the whistle.
Plans after high school?
Play college ball, but eventually play professional soccer.
Girls Soccer
Sarah Greiner
Senior, Flowery Branch
The University of Tennessee signee had 52 goals during the regular season for the Lady Falcons. Greiner finished her career tied for county record with 129 goals.
What is your essential before playing?
I like to listen to music and get my mind clear of all worries.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“Know that you will have bad days, and it’s what you do with those bad days that makes or breaks you.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Scoring my 100th goal and celebrating with all of my teammates.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
Shooting penalty kicks with my right foot (I use my left foot in games) and to end on a good shot before going into a game.
Plans after high school?
I plan to attend the University of Tennessee to continue my athletic and academic career and plan to major in accounting or finance.
Baseball
Bryce England
Senior, Cherokee Bluff
Georgia Southern signee led the Bears during the regular season, going .485 at the plate with 12 homers and 47 RBIs.
What is your essential before playing?
Keep myself in the best physical shape possible by staying hydrated and eating correctly.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“Pay close attention to detail.”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Hitting three home runs in a single game in the state playoffs my sophomore year.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
Leading the team in a prayer before the game.
Plans after high school?
I plan to continue playing this game at Georgia Southern University. Go Eagles.
Boys Track and field
Conner Proffitt
Junior, Gainesville
Dominated at the Hall County championships, winning the 800-meter run, 1600 and 3200.
Also part of first-place 1600-meter relay squad for Red Elephants.
This season, has set the school record in the 1600 and 3200.
Girls Track and field
Olivia Owens
Junior, Cherokee Bluff
Set meet records in the 100-meter run and 200 meter at the Hall County championships in 2023, along with running on a winning 400-meter relay for the Lady Bears.
What is your essential before playing?
Having a pep talk with my mom or dad.
What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?
“You can’t teach heart”
What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?
Qualifying for state sophomore year in multiple events and then becoming state runner up with our 800-meter relay team.
Do you have any sports superstitions?
Wearing a certain hairstyle consistently.
Plans after high school?
To attend college to study veterinary medicine. I am exploring the possibility of running track or even playing volleyball in college.