Times Athlete of the Year: Complete list of 2023 nominees

Jeremiah Telander

Senior, Gainesville

Had a tremendous senior season for the Red Elephants with 112 tackles, 25 for a loss in 2022.

Telander’s final game was a 13-tackle effort (four for a loss) with two sacks in the state championship contest against Hughes.

Telander has already enrolled to begin his college football career at the University of Tennessee.

In the Tennessee spring football game, he recorded three solo tackles for the Volunteers.



