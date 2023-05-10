By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Times Athlete of the Year: Complete list of 2023 nominees
Football2022
Gainesville's Jeremiah Telander (2) leads the way on the tackle against Hughes in the Class 6A state championship game Dec. 9, 2022 in Atlanta. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times

Jeremiah Telander

Senior, Gainesville

Had a tremendous senior season for the Red Elephants with 112 tackles, 25 for a loss in 2022. 

Telander’s final game was a 13-tackle effort (four for a loss) with two sacks in the state championship contest against Hughes. 

Telander has already enrolled to begin his college football career at the University of Tennessee.

In the Tennessee spring football game, he recorded three solo tackles for the Volunteers. 


Crosscountry5.jpg
Gainesville's John Jessup leads the race at the start of the Hall County championship Sept. 24, 2022 at the North Hall Community Center. - photo by Bill Murphy

Boys cross country

John Jessup

Senior, Gainesville

University of Georgia signee was the Hall County champion (15 minutes, 54 seconds) and Region 8-6A champion (16:13) this fall. 

Jessup placed ninth at the state championship meet, running a time of 16:54.

What is your essential before a race? 

A good meal with ample amounts of carbs and protein, making sure I’m hydrated, and doing something to get my mind off the race. 

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

To just live in the moment.

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Being a part of the cross country and track teams at Gainesville has been super special. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

I wouldn’t say I have any superstitions, but I like to stick to the same routine before competing.

Plans after high school?

Committed to run at the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs!


Clodagh_O'Bryant1.jpg
North Hall's Clodagh O'Bryant

Girls cross country

Clodagh O’Bryant

Sophomore, North Hall

Talented young runner who came on strong at the end of the season, running a third-place time of 19:54 at the state meet, 10 seconds faster than her fourth-place spot at state in 2021. 

O’Bryant was also the Region 8-4A champion, posting a time of 19:10 at Unicoi State Park in Helen.

What is your essential before running?

We always do lots of strides and pray. 

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“Don’t ever be afraid of the hard things.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Hanging out with friends after practice on Fridays. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

Yes, my lucky race socks, they make me run faster. 

Plans after high school?

I’d really like to run for a college, but I still have a lot of work to do to get there. 


Satterfield2.jpeg
North Hall's Genesis Satterfield bats during a 2022 game. Photo courtesy Ryan Hill

Softball

Genesis Satterfield

Freshman, North Hall

Lady Trojans shortstop burst onto the scene in 2022, hitting a whopping .493, while reaching base almost 55% of the time. Satterfield had three homers, 11 doubles, 21 RBIs and 26 stolen bases this season.

What is your essential before playing?

Eating a team meal and talking to all of my teammates, listening to good music and praying.

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“If it’s worth doing, It’s worth doing right.” (my first coach, my grandpa)

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Hitting my first high school home run. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

I don’t have any extreme superstitions, but I do make sure to always step in the box and have the same plate approach every time. 

Plans after high school?

Playing softball in college and obtaining a degree in sports medicine or nursing. 


Quarterfinals2.jpg
Cherokee Bluff's Grace-Blythe Cornett returns a ball against Whitewater in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Oct. 26, 2022 in Flowery Branch. - photo by Bill Murphy

Volleyball

Grace-Blythe Cornett

Senior, Cherokee Bluff

In 50 games this season, the Region 8-4A Player of the Year had 438 assists and 243 digs, while posting 119 sets and 62 aces. 

Cornett led the program to a Hall County championship and Class 4A state quarterfinals in 2022.

What is your essential before playing?

To make sure I’m mentally prepared.

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“Pressure either makes diamonds or it bursts pipes.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Winning the Elite 8 game against Morgan County (in 2021) to go to the Final 4 last season.

Do you have any sports superstitions?

I’m not a very superstitious person. I think that if I’ve worked hard enough and practiced, then my work will show on the court. 

Plans after high school?

I’m going to the University of Alabama-Huntsville to continue my volleyball career and receive a business degree. 


Chestatee-EF girls finals 2.jpg
Chestatee's Riley Black drives past a defender during the Lady War Eagles' 58-54 win over East Hall in the Region 8-4A girls basketball tournament championship game Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the Lynn Cottrell Center. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times

Girls basketball

Riley Black

Junior, Chestatee

The Region 8-4A Player of the Year averaged 24 points and 11.5 rebounds per game en route to the state quarterfinals in 2023. For her career, Black’s topped 1,000 points and 700 rebounds.

What is your essential before playing?

I go through some routine ball handling to get warmed up and listen to music with my team.

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“The way you do anything is the way you do everything.” coach Sutton Shirley

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Winning the Region 8-4A basketball championship.

Do you have any sports superstitions?

I tend to be superstitious in my pre-game routine. I like to get ready at the same time, do the same ball handling every time, listen to the same songs, and have a consistent routine. 

Plans after high school?

I plan on continuing my basketball career throughout college, but I have not decided where I will attend. 


Hoops9.jpeg
Chestatee's Colton Wilbanks (25) dunks for his 1,000th career point against North Hall on Friday in Gainesville. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times

Boys basketball

Colton Wilbanks

Junior, Chestatee

The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game for the War Eagles. 

He topped 1,000 career points during his junior campaign.

What is your essential before playing?

Shoes, Chipotle and brand-new white socks

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“All we have is to give our best effort.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

When I dunked on someone from UNG. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

Do my best at everything

Plans after high school?

Go to college and get a job 


Swim3.jpg
Cherokee Bluff senior Dean Wall goes through practice Jan. 19, 2023 at the Frances Meadows Aquatics Center in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Boys Swimming

Dean Wall

Senior, Cherokee Bluff

The University of South Dakota signee won the Class 4A/5A state championship in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.54 at Georgia Tech. 

Wall finished fifth in the state in the 100 free (47.8), as well as anchoring the Bears’ 200-free relay team that placed fourth.

What is your essential before competing?

My airpods, because I always need my hype music

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“One person’s success doesn’t take away from yours.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

When I won state

Do you have any sports superstitions?

I don’t really believe in superstitions, but I do believe in bad planning.

Plans after high school?

To swim at the University of South Dakota.


Samantha_Walton3.jpg
Flowery Branch's Samantha Walton.

Girls Swimming

Samantha Walton

Junior, Flowery Branch

Finished second in Hall County in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke. 

Also, part of two relay teams that won Hall County championships for the Lady Falcons. 

At state, Walton was a Top-20 finisher in Class 4A/5A in the 200-free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.

What is your essential before playing?

The support from friends and family, my favorite racing suit and protein pancakes. 

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“People may have more talent than you, but it’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Swimming the 200 medley at Hall County Championships, my sophomore year, with my best friend Sadie. We took first place and qualified for state. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

Listen to music before I race.

Plans after high school?

To swim in college and major in exercise science and minor in theology.


Caleb_PruittState.jpg
East Hall's Caleb Pruitt celebrates at the end of his state championship match Feb. 18, 2023 in Macon. Photo courtesy Caleb Pruitt

Boys Wrestling

Caleb Pruitt

Senior, East Hall

Heavyweight went 59-0 and earned the Class 4A state championship Feb. 17 in Macon. 

Pruitt was ranked the No. 1 heavyweight in the state for much of the season.

What is your essential before a match?

Sleep and some good food

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“Confidence being confident that what I’ve been doing is going to work.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Winning the state tournament. It’s something I’ve worked for my entire life.

Do you have any sports superstitions?

I don’t but my dad wears the same sweatshirt to every tournament.

Plans after high school?

To attend Reinhardt University to continue my academic and wrestling career. 


Ashley_Godinez3.jpg
Chestatee's Ashley Godinez wrestles during a 2023 match. Photo courtesy Scott DeGraff

Girls wrestling

Ashley Godinez

Senior, Chestatee

Highlighted the Lady War Eagles’ state championship with an individual state title in the 155-pound classification. 

Finished the season for the War Eagles with a 37-1 mark. 

She is also a two-time USA Girls state champion.

What is your essential before a match?

Making sure I am good on weight, as well as having a good night sleep. 

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“Be confident, not cocky.” Scott Degraff

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Winning state my final year of high school and just spending time with my teammates. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

I always carry my lucky stuffed dog named Macon. 

Plans after high school?

As of right now I am undecided, but whatever I decide to do I will commit to it 100%


Tanner_Stephens.jpeg
Lakeview Academy's Tanner Stephens putts during the Hall County championships on March 21, 2023 at the Chattahoochee Golf Club. Photo by Lee Heard

Boys golf

Tanner Stephens

Junior, Lakeview Academy

Dominated the field at the Hall County championships, shooting a remarkable two-day total of 4-under-par 68.

What is your essential before playing?

Just stick to my routine and know that my hard work has paid off. 

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“Just do not think and rely on the work you put in.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Winning the Hall County championship

Do you have any sports superstitions?

Not really 

Plans after high school?

Play college golf


Alisa Pressley
Alisa Pressley

Girls golf

Alisa Pressley

Sophomore, Cherokee Bluff

Repeated as Hall County champion with a two-day total of 82.

What is your essential before playing?

A bottle of water and my dad’s list of reminders before the round. 

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“We are all people on the course and we should all respect each other.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Being able to get close with my team and my competitors. It makes the rounds much more fun. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

I can never eat Italian the day before a round. More specifically, Olive Garden. 

Plans after high school?

Hopefully get a full ride scholarship to a Division-I school and maybe play on the Tour after that. 


James_Rivenbark.jpg
Cherokee Bluff's James Rivenbark returns a shot during a 2023 match. Photo courtesy Colby West

Boys Tennis

James Rivenbark

Sophomore, Cherokee Bluff

Talented young singles star had another strong regular season, posting a 13-2 record.

What is your essential before playing?

The devotionals that I help lead my team before each match

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“Play better so this match is more fun for me to watch.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

When my team won two extremely close matches in the state tournament to make it to the Final 4 for the first time as a school. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

Listening to ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ by Coolio before every match 

Plans after high school?

Hopefully I can continue my tennis career at the college level


Ella_Kate_Canaday1.jpg
North Hall's Ella Kate Canaday plays in a 2023 match against Cherokee Bluff. Photo courtesy Bob Woodworth

Girls Tennis

Ella Kate Canaday

Sophomore, North Hall

No. 1 singles talent has continued to thrive in young career, compiling a 15-3 regular-season record with a 10-1 mark in Region 8-4A in 2023. 

Helped guide the Lady Trojans to the Class 4A state championship match, which will be Saturday in Rome. 

What is your essential before playing?

Our team huddle before we go on the court.

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“No excuses”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Watching Riley and Maggie win the match against North Oconee for the region championship. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

No.

Plans after high school?

I hope to play college tennis


Semifinals5.jpg
Johnson's Jorge Sandoval (10) possesses the ball against North Oconee in the Class 4A state semifinals on April 28, 2023 in Oakwood. Photo by Bill Murphy

Boys Soccer

Jorge Sandoval

Senior, Johnson

Senior captain for the top-ranked and back-to-back state champion Knights, who found the back of the net 13 times, while providing 11 assists for the Knights during the 2023 regular season.

What is your essential before playing?

My essential before playing is praying, for sure. 

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“Always stay hungry, humble and never be satisfied.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Winning State in 2022

Do you have any sports superstitions?

Always pointing at the sky before the whistle. 

Plans after high school?

Play college ball, but eventually play professional soccer.

Sarah_Greiner2.jpeg
Flowery Branch's Sarah Greiner plays in a 2023 match. Photo by John Hamilton.

Girls Soccer

Sarah Greiner

Senior, Flowery Branch

The University of Tennessee signee had 52 goals during the regular season for the Lady Falcons. Greiner finished her career tied for county record with 129 goals.

What is your essential before playing?

I like to listen to music and get my mind clear of all worries. 

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“Know that you will have bad days, and it’s what you do with those bad days that makes or breaks you.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Scoring my 100th goal and celebrating with all of my teammates. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

Shooting penalty kicks with my right foot (I use my left foot in games) and to end on a good shot before going into a game. 

Plans after high school?

I plan to attend the University of Tennessee to continue my athletic and academic career and plan to major in accounting or finance. 


Baseball5.jpg
Cherokee Bluff's Bryce England (16) celebrates at home plate after his sixth-inning home run against North Hall on April 5, 2023 in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Baseball

Bryce England

Senior, Cherokee Bluff

Georgia Southern signee led the Bears during the regular season, going .485 at the plate with 12 homers and 47 RBIs. 

What is your essential before playing?

Keep myself in the best physical shape possible by staying hydrated and eating correctly.

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“Pay close attention to detail.”

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Hitting three home runs in a single game in the state playoffs my sophomore year. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

Leading the team in a prayer before the game. 

Plans after high school?

I plan to continue playing this game at Georgia Southern University. Go Eagles.


Conner_Proffitt2.jpg
Gainesville's Conner Proffitt competes at the Hall County championships on March 30 at Chestatee High. Photo by Bill Murphy

Boys Track and field

Conner Proffitt

Junior, Gainesville

Dominated at the Hall County championships, winning the 800-meter run, 1600 and 3200. 

Also part of first-place 1600-meter relay squad for Red Elephants. 

This season, has set the school record in the 1600 and 3200.

Track6.jpg
Cherokee Bluff's Olivia Owens runs to victory in the 200 meter at the Hall County championships on March 30, 2023 at Chestatee High. Photo by Bill Murphy

Girls Track and field

Olivia Owens

Junior, Cherokee Bluff

Set meet records in the 100-meter run and 200 meter at the Hall County championships in 2023, along with running on a winning 400-meter relay for the Lady Bears.

What is your essential before playing?

Having a pep talk with my mom or dad. 

What’s your favorite piece of advice from a coach?

“You can’t teach heart” 

What’s your favorite sports memory from high school?

Qualifying for state sophomore year in multiple events and then becoming state runner up with our 800-meter relay team. 

Do you have any sports superstitions?

Wearing a certain hairstyle consistently.

Plans after high school?

To attend college to study veterinary medicine. I am exploring the possibility of running track or even playing volleyball in college. 


Friends to Follow social media