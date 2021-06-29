State of the program: North Hall hoping to continue success of championship-filled 2020-21 sports seasons

It was a fitting way to cap off a wildly-successful season in sports where North Hall made the postseason in 13 sports and finished highest in Hall County with a fifth-place spot among Class 3A schools in the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association Cup standings.



North Hall is, arguably, coming off its most successful year for sports in school history. Not only did the Trojans win state in baseball, but had six individuals (four wrestling, one cross country and one girls golf) claim state titles.

The Trojans won it all in baseball, were second at state in girls golf, third in girls cross country at Carrollton and made the state semifinals in girls soccer.

And Borg expects next year to be equally as exciting with many of the Trojans squad having ample veteran leadership.

“It’s pretty remarkable what our athletes were doing while we were still navigating the coronavirus,” Borg said. “Not only were they surviving, but thriving.”

Next year, Borg is thrilled to have all the previous coronavirus restrictions for crowds and social distancing now a thing of the past.

North Hall’s athletic director isn’t bashful about saying he wants it to be a full house and loud for its home games, regardless of season.

“Our North Hall fans have always been great at coming out to support or teams,” Borg said.

The No.1-ranked Trojans baseball program will again be loaded in 2022 with 8 of 9 starters, including Class 3A state Player of the Year Jace Bowen, expected to return for a program that beat the second, third, fourth and fifth-ranked teams to earn the 2021 state title.

In wrestling, state champion Hunter Adams is expected to be back on the mat, while 2021 champions Jacob Pedraza, Jack Whitmire and Times Athlete of the Year Damon Campbell have all now graduated.

In girls golf, Mercer University signee Mikayla Dubnik completed a thrilling end to her career, dominating on Day 2 to win the Class 3A state championship. Dubnik, who went to North Hall for three years, won the Hall County championship every season.

In girls cross county, the Trojans have graduated state champion Caylee Wagner, who will be running at Samford University in the fall.

Even with a large number of key athletic contributors now graduated from North Hall, the future remains bright.

In the fall, the Trojans (second round 2020 playoffs, region runner-up) look to be as deep as they’ve been in many years, led by junior linebacker/tight end Jeremiah Telander, who has picked up Division-I offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Memphis since the end of his sophomore year. At quarterback, North Hall is solid with senior Bradford Puryear back in charge, who is also starting left fielder in baseball.

Other names to watch in football are offensive lineman Jarrett Latty, Kevin Rochester, Austin Copper, Austin Atha and Baker Dyer (all multi-sport athletes).

Borg is excited that the majority of Hall County schools will also have a synthetic playing surface in the fall, which North Hall has had for two years already. Flowery Branch High will get its new field in 2022.

“The coaches and kids are going to love it,” Borg said. “Plus, it’s a lot easier to maintain.”

Borg’s cross country teams lost a pair of superior talents with Wagner and Andrew Jones (University of Virginia) both preparing to run in college.

However, his talent base is still strong with senior James Bennett and Adam Oxley on the boys team, while senior Kinsley Kirby and sophomore Abi Moore will be expected to lead the girls’ team that won the Region 7-3A title last season. Borg is also excited about two talented freshmen (Clodagh O’Bryant and Jessie Dubnik) joining his program.

Volleyball will also be strong, as usual, for North Hall, led by setter Lexie Martin and middle hitter Claire Bowen.

Borg commends softball coach Ryan Hill for developing its talent and will be led this season by pitcher Bre Stowers.

In basketball, the Lady Trojans will challenge for the Region 7-3A championship, returning Rylee McCall, Rylee Thompson and AB Gilleland, among others. North Hall’s girls made the postseason in 2021 and state semifinals in 2020. The boys basketball program will be led with the return of Robert Terry and Telander.

Wrestling will remain strong for the Trojans, under first-year coach Wesley Adams, with Adams, Dawson Thompson (state finalist) and Connor Free all expected back this coming season.

In tennis, the boys will be paced by Clay Martin and Hunter Pierce, while the girls expect to have Gabbie Jenkins and Ella Kate Canaday back in 2022.

In track and field, North Hall will have state-placer Telander returning in the high jump, skilled pole vaulter Simon Seid, and runners Moore and Hunter Riley all coming back.

There are several key players, in girls soccer, also coming back for the Lady Trojans in soccer. Paola Alvarez, Carina Shanks and Kristina Peach were All-Region selections in 2021. Gracen Wood, Jaylee Canaday, Abi Lomas, Lydia Lewis and a talented freshmen class will be expected on the pitch for first-year coach Russ Crain.

Also, in swimming, North Hall won Hall County championships for boys and girls in 2021. The North Hall boys placed third at state last season.