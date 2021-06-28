State of the program: Lakeview Academy steadied by veteran coaches, ample young talent

Traditionally strong in both basketball programs, Roark is also excited about the direction of the Lions’ soccer teams, volleyball, boys golf and baseball.

With a high school enrollment of about 250 students, Roark said, success in sports wouldn’t be possible at Lakeview Academy without students who played multiple sports.

He estimated that 85 percent of the Lakeview Academy high school students are involved in sports and extra-curricular activities.

Roark, who guided the baseball program to a state title in 2004, said that building a culture with veteran coaches helps facilitate talent and keep the momentum high between the programs. Lady Lions basketball coach John Carrick has been in the sport for 47 years, football coach Shaw has been in the game for 30 years and Roark has guided the baseball program since 1999.

“We have a lot of resources and great unity in our athletics programs,” Roark said. “We share athletes across seasons very well.”

In the fall sports, Lakeview Academy should remain quite strong.

The Lions bolster a football roster that will end up with around 40 players, Roark said.

Shaw will be blessed with ample returning talent in football, including Sam Perrott (WR/DB), Luke Cooper (RB/LB), Landon Hanes (RB/LB) and a first-year quarterback, potentially basketball standout Harrison Cooper, earning the job.

Cross country is a sport with significant talent with boys and girls for Lakeview Academy. For the girls, Sarah Nivens, Annie Nivens and Virginia Cobb will be back from a squad that made the state meet in 2020.

For the boys, Isaac Marcero and Henry Stewart will lead the pack in cross country.

In girls basketball, Lakeview Academy will have the senior leadership of Joelle Snyder, who has already topped 1,000 career points, and will be one of the top girls players in Hall County for 2021-22.

In boys basketball, Harrison Cooper and Isaiah Rico will be expected to lead the way next season.

The spring seasons will be particularly strong for the Lions, who in golf return Tanner Stephens, Chandler Lovell, Shay Mangalat and Akhil Mangalat. At Hall County in 2021, Stephens, a freshman, led the field after the first day and finished runner-up at Royal Lakes.

Girls soccer will be a strength, not only at the region level, but likely deep into the state tournament among Class A private schools.

Expected back in 2022 will be Sarah Nivens, McKenna Filson and Millie Filson, among many others. Boys soccer will also be contenders, led by Lewis Coyle, Bryan Ramsey and Perrott, among others.

Roark is hoping for good things for his baseball squad, which he said will still be young, but has ample returning experience.

Some of the names to watch at Lakeview Academy in 2022 are Tanner Allen (P/1B), Hunter Allen (OF), Rico, Ryan Black (P/C) and Henry Stewart (IF).

No matter the season, Roark expects Lakeview Academy to be a contender in the majority of sports seasons.

“I never dreamed that when I came here in 1999 that the athletics department at Lakeview Academy would be where it is,” Roark said. “I humbly mean that.”



