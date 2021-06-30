State of the program: Johnson High building off thriving boys soccer program, momentum across all sports seasons

The Knights’ leader of the athletics program said his school is blessed with caring coaches, who work well across seasons, and athletes who feel like they’re up to the challenge of playing in a difficult Region 8-5A, for at least one more season, against Clarke Central, Greenbrier, Loganville and Jackson County, among others.



Still, boys soccer ruled again at Johnson with a thrilling 2021 region championship victory against Clarke Central, four home playoff wins and a berth in the championship match.

In 2022, the Knights are expected to return leading scorer Jorge Sandoval, Ramon Aguilar, midfielders Christian Robles and Angel Sagrero. Also returning, on defense, will be Jeffrey Castillo, Rudy Granados, Landon Avalos and Andres Galicia.

Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium, where the Knights play football and soccer, will be completely refurbished next season with a synthetic-playing surface, new concessions stands and restrooms, as a result of SPLOST funding.

“I can’t even tell how much gratitude we have for everyone that made this possible with Hall County superintendent Will Schofield, county athletics director Stan Lewis, the Board of Education and everyone else with the county that made this possible to have new facilities,” Wagner said. “The resources provided and use of SPLOST money just shows the vision and graciousness of county leaders.”

No individual athlete, at Johnson, has nearly the same buzz around his potential as left-handed pitcher Tristan Nguyen, a rising senior who is committed for baseball to Georgia State University. Nguyen, who recorded 14 strikeouts in a loss to Chestatee last season, has a fastball in the high 80s and a ‘natural’ curveball. Wagner said, with a good season, Nguyen could go relatively high in the MLB draft in 2022.

Wagner knew Nguyen was special early when, as a freshman, he recorded 15 strikeouts in five innings of work against West Hall.

Nguyen, who will also run cross country, feels right at home at first base or in the outfield, when not on the mound.

And, best yet, the star baseball player has impeccable character.

“Tristan’s just a special person,” Wagner said. “His work ethic, character, humbleness. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever seen.”

The Knights will be blessed to have two left-handed starters next season with Peyton Lavergne also back on the mound.

Wagner said the Johnson is still putting the pieces back in place after its sports program and student body were negatively impacted by the national pandemic.

However, he feels like the coming school year will be one to remember at Johnson.

“Our momentum is starting to build again,” Wagner said. “It’s a pleasure, for me, to go to work and be around these coaches and athletes every day. I’ve never been around such positive people in the life.”

Wagner gushes about the character of everyone on the Johnson coaching staff.

Second-year Knights football coach William Harrell has some good pieces in place, but still might not have the depth needed to contend against bigger schools.

Wagner admires Harrell’s can-do attitude, which extended over to stepping in to help as an assistant track and field coach in 2021.

“Having coach Harrell means a lot to our entire school,” Wagner said. “He’s got a positive attitude and is a patient person. He doesn’t see football as the center of the universe.”

Another program at Johnson with tangible success is slow-pitch softball.

In its first season, with coach Brittany Smith, the Lady Knights took sixth place at the state sectionals.

The Johnson girls’ tennis program is coming off a trip to the state playoffs, while the wrestling program looks to be strong again after having five wrestlers make the traditionals state bracket in 2021.

Among the Johnson wrestlers who qualified for state and will be back next season are Jud Farmer, Litzy Soto, Anna Santoscoy. Also looking to be a factor is Mario Bolivar, after a medical forfeit at the state meet last spring.

The Johnson girls basketball program has literally worked its way up from the bottom, after a winless 2018 season, two wins in 2019 and four wins last season. The Lady Knights will have the luxury of four seniors (Sarah Johnson, Carleigh Odell, Ashley Mintz and Emely Trejo) all expected back on the court in 2021-22.

The boys’ basketball program has ample talent returning next season, led by 6-foot-6 post player Jake Shaw, sophomore Jaiden Riley and freshman Zach Smith, who is expected to play early and often on varsity.

In slow-pitch softball, April Cerritos, Sarah Johnson and Veronica Contreras will be three of the key playmakers coming back next season.

In cross country, Johnson will lean on David Artega, Sergio Camacho, Catherine Antonio and Evelyn Parral, among others.

Volleyball is also experiencing a resurgence under coach Bailey Towles.

In football, the Knights are projected to be led by Shaw, a tight end/defensive end, Trey Jackson (LB/RB) and Jud Farmer (DB/WR).

“We have five or six kids who could go to any school in the county and start,” Wagner said. “We just don’t have the depth we need.”



