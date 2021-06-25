State of the program: Chestatee High athletics director Matt Stowers encouraged by positive environment that has created success in sports

Even in a complex 2020-21 school year, while school’s tried tirelessly to minimize the negative impacts of the coronavirus, the War Eagles experienced a great deal of success in sports.



The Chestatee boys won the Class 4A cross country state championship, buoyed by five of its runners finishing in the top 10 overall.

That wasn’t the only War Eagles title.

In the winter, the Chestatee wrestling program pulled off a pair of titles in wrestling, claiming the all-classification girls state championship and Isabella Redlinger took the top spot in the state at 225.

Paced by the return of Redlinger and Dorothy Gerrell, Stowers fully expect the girls wrestling program to make a run at a repeat state crown.

As for the cross county program, the War Eagles return four of their top five runners in 2021, led by Gavin Grater (third place at state), Garrett Grater (seventh at state) and Javier Rebollar (10th place).

For the girls, Caroline Bull, a rising freshman, is going to come in right away with a chance to be successful.

“We’ll be right there in the hunt for another state title in boys cross country,” Stowers said. “And our girls program is growing by leaps and bounds.”

In football, Chestatee is looking to rebound from a disappointing winless 2020 campaign.

Despite those struggles last fall, Stowers is incredibly optimistic about what his coach Shaun Conley and the rest of the football coaches are doing with the program.

Last year, Chestatee played all but the first game without senior quarterback Christian Charles, who is now looking making waves on the defensive side of the ball for the University of Tennessee.

Still, the War Eagles have a veteran football squad coming back in 2021 with 18 seniors, Stowers said, and a lot of solid leadership across the field.

“We have a football program with kids who are seasoned and committed,” Stowers said. “I am amazed to watch coach Conley and his staff and the work they do with those kids.”

Some of the football standouts returning for the War Eagles in 2021 will be Drew Knickle (WR/DB), Luke Bornhorst (QB), Jeronimo Marin (DL), Bryan Cantrell (OL) and Levi Stowers (OL).

Chestatee’s athletics director also see his volleyball team making a serious run for the state playoffs, while the softball program is still cultivating talent needed to win at a high level.

In basketball, Stowers is very excited about its new boys basketball coach Tanner Plemmons, who was an assistant coach for the War Eagles before their former coach Josh Travis took the same job at Cherokee Bluff. Plemmons was an All-State player in high school at Rabun County.

“Hiring Tanner Plemmons was a no-brainer,” Stowers said. “What he lacks in experience, he’ll learn quickly.”

Making the transition much smoother in boys basketball will be having a veteran group, led by Peyton Phillips, Hugh Pruitt and Josh Bull, all expected back in 2021-22.

“I fully anticipate them making the state playoffs,” Stowers said.

In girls basketball, Bowen Corley will be expected to take up the leadership role with the graduation of Emma Easterwood.

Boys wrestling will also be a program with some depth at Chestatee, next year, as Eli Raines, D’Angelo Pruitt and Chris Pruitt are all expected to be back on the mats.

Spring sports were a resounding success for Chestatee in 2021.

The boys soccer program made the second round of the state tournament, while the baseball team made the playoffs.

In baseball, the War Eagles look to continue to be a contender in 2022 with pitcher Nolan Turner, Levi Stowers, Mattox Miller and Nathan Bull all expected to be back on the diamond.

Individually, senior Luke Gaddis had a stellar finish at the Class 4A track and field state meet, taking second in both the 1600 meter run (4:15) and 3200 (9:17). Gaddis also took second overall in cross country for the state championship team for the War Eagles.

Stowers said track and field numbers will be high for Chestatee with 60-70 athletes expected to participate next year.

Chestatee’s leader of its athletics programs is serious about his devotion the school, which he was at when it opened its doors in 2002.

“This is the greatest place in the world,” Stowers said. “We teach our kids core values to live up to, which are Character, Courage and Commitment. Our coaches, faculty and staff all work to live out the ‘War Eagle Way.’ Our coaches don’t have a transactional relationship with our athletes, but instead its transformational since it is such a crucial time in their development as people.”

Facility upgrades around Chestatee’s campus are also something that have everyone at Chestatee excited.

Like the majority of the schools in the Hall County district, a new synthetic field is going in at the football stadium.

Also, the football stadium will now have an eight-lane track, which will potentially facilitate hosting larger meets, Stowers said.

To facilitate the eight-lane track, the playing field was moved six feet north and six feet to the west to accommodate the renovation.

Chestatee also has LED lighting and state-of-the-art scoreboards, courtesy privately-donated funds.

The football stadium has a fresh coat of paint, Stowers said, and the press box is equipped with heating and air conditioning.



