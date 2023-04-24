Seven Johnson High seniors sign college athletics scholarships

On Friday, Johnson High had seven seniors sign college athletics scholarships.
For the top-ranked Knights boys soccer program, Landon Avalos, Christian Robles and Jorge Sandoval all signed to play at the University of North Georgia.
Ranked No. 3 nationally, Johnson's boys soccer program will host No. 4 Whitewater (15-3-1) in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Tuesday at Billy Ellis Memorial.
Johnson's boys (18-0 in 2023) are in the running for back-to-back state championships, after winning the 5A state crown in 2022.
From the Lady Knights' soccer program, Brianna Acosta and Abigail Menjivar both signed to stay close to home and play for Brenau University.
Olivia Carpenter, a girls tennis standout, signed to play at the next level with Piedmont University in Demorest.
From volleyball, Johnson's Alexa Berry inked to play at Young Harris College.