Seniors 2020: Cherokee Bluff's Phillips made a lasting mark in sports, appreciated for selfless nature

When Madi Phillips reflects on her two years at Cherokee Bluff, she emphasizes the friendships that coalesced through sports and having a warm personality in the halls of the school in Flowery Branch.



But sports are a really big part of what made this senior one of the best in Hall County, both in basketball and volleyball.

At 6-feet, 2-inches tall, she maximized her size advantage with a diligent work ethic.

However, she never let success get to her head. A good home life with supportive parents shaped Madi’s character.

“Madi is a humble young lady with a sweet soul,” Cherokee Bluff volleyball coach Laura DeLaPerriere said. “It’s been a fun ride watching her develop and grow.”

Phillips was the driving force in 2019 behind the Lady Bears making a run to the 3A state quarterfinals in volleyball, thanks to a storybook come-from-behind win against Savannah Arts in the previous round.

In basketball, the naturally-gifted post player finished with 950 career points and 500 rebounds. Phillips went to White County her first two years, but was granted a transfer and ruled eligible to play immediately by the GHSA as a junior at Cherokee Bluff.

At a new school, Phillips made an indelible mark.

“Moving to Cherokee Bluff was definitely the best move for me,” Phillips said. “We all became one big family.”

As a result of her unassuming character and friendly nature, she was voted homecoming queen as a senior. She’s also an active member of Concord Baptist Church in Clermont.

The future is bright for Phillips, who will attend Division-II Columbus State to play basketball on scholarship and plans to major in early childhood education and also coach the next generation of girls.

“It’s been a lot of fun to watch her grow as a person,” said DeLaPerriere, who also coached Phillips in volleyball two seasons at White County.

Phillips’ presence in basketball became so dominant that it was the norm to be double-teamed underneath to try and neutralize her impact. Even that rarely worked. She had some good coaches to teach her the nuances of being a physical inside presence. Cherokee Bluff coach Lindsay Justice played her college basketball at Columbus State, while Lady Bears assistant coach Christi Thomas was a star at the University of Georgia and first-round draft pick in the WNBA.

Those back-and-forth sessions with the equally-tall Thomas paid off for Phillips.

As a senior, Phillips had a string of five games when she went over 20 points scoring, including in one of those games a career-high 23 boards against Gainesville in the Lanierland.

Her career-high scoring was a 30-point night against Cumberland Christian, early in 2019, while she had another game with more than 20 rebounds (vs. Monroe Area) as a junior.

Once the Lady Bears’ standout got more comfortable in new surroundings, she slowly blossomed into being a vocal leader and responded well to being pushed hard from the coaching staff, Justice said.

“Madi had a phenomenal two years here at Cherokee Bluff,” Justice said. “She’s one of the best rebounders I’ve ever seen.”

Phillips said the only time she missed in basketball was a broken foot near the end of her sophomore year at White County.

Even though Phillips’ volleyball career likely ended with high school, she became the standard bearer for the program.

DeLaPerriere can remember that second-round match at Savannah Arts like it was yesterday. Trailing two sets in the best-of-five match, Cherokee Bluff’s coach said she got the team’s attention with a fiery talk in the lockerroom.

Then, the Lady Bears turned it all around by taking both of the next two sets to even the match and send it to a first-to-15, winner-take-all final set.

Needing just two more points to pull off the upset, DeLaPerriere looked at her players and asked a simple question: who do you want to get the ball?

It was unanimous that the Lady Bears were going to roll with Phillips to close it out.

And that she did.

The final point was especially memorable. A remarkable back-line save kept the ball in play for the Lady Bears. Then Tristan Boiling set it to Phillips. Savannah Arts played on their toes, expecting a fierce return from Phillips.

However, she put a gentle touch on the ball which was not kept alive on the other side.

That point locked the win and set off a celebration on the floor by the Lady Bears, who lost to Pace Academy in the quarterfinals.

Cherokee Bluff went 20-20 in 2019, a drastic improvement on its five wins in the inaugural volleyball season.

Since joining the program at Cherokee Bluff, Phillips’ volleyball coach said its most talented player learned to move with a quick burst of speed and learned how to use long arms to her advantage.

Phillips endearing personality made it clear she never felt superior to the rest of the team.

It’s a legacy at Cherokee Bluff that will be hard to match.

“We’re going to miss her a lot here at Cherokee Bluff,” DeLaPerriere said. “How do you replace an athlete like Madi?”