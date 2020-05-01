With schools closed, high school athletes using technology to hold college signing events

A steady gust of wind Thursday was the only indication that anything was different than normal with Kinsey Wilson’s signing to play sports at Division-III Oglethorpe University.



The three-sport standout at West Hall High had her parents, Missy and Tony, sitting at the table by her side. There was a big beautiful banner in the background with the Spartans logo and matching skirt to adorn the table where these three sat, along with Kinsey’s grandmother, Sherry Wilson.

Wilson proudly put her signature to the paperwork, assuring she would play volleyball and compete in track and field for the Stormy Petrels.

For her, everything else was completely different than the norm. However, the current senior class has grown accustomed to making the best out of a bad situation since classes halted on campus in March and never resumed in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson, also a 1,000-career points scorer in basketball, was part of a wave of online signing ceremonies. With schools closed for the rest of the school year, West Hall Athletics Director David Wagner wanted his program’s seniors, who all missed out on normal rites of passage that goes with finishing high school, to leave on a high note.

“This shows how much our school cares about us,” said Wilson, who excelled in the high jump in the spring. “It meant a lot to me.”

Wilson is one of seven athletes from West Hall taking part in the online signing trend, facilitated by the online-meeting platform Zoom. North Hall also held similar events for its college-bound athletes.

East Hall will hold in-person signing ceremonies in May, said Vikings Athletics Director Adam Rich.

To make online signing ceremonies possible, it had to take place away from campus since school doors are locked.

For Wilson?

The signing ceremony took place in the driveway of her grandmother’s home.

Wagner loaded the essential tools for good optics to pull off the event in his truck, all held on an individual basis to comply with social-distancing guidelines.

Wilson was the first to have an online ceremony, while two more for Spartans athletes were held Friday.

Once pictures came out, for Wilson, it looked just like any other signing ceremony, except for the gusty wind in the background during a relatively chilly midday gathering. Wagner came prepared with trash cans and rocks to anchor the back side of the Spartans banner.

Wilson said two of her friends were also behind the curtain to keep the posts steady.

The rest of the crowd?

Well, nearly 50 invited guests logged on to Zoom, from the comfort of home, to enjoy an event that started with a highlight video of Wilson’s career to prelude the symbolic signing.

A rather robust list of attendees logged in to celebrate Wilson, which was a tribute to Wilson’s athletic ability and personal character.

“This is one of the largest signing events I’ve seen, and it’s on Zoom,” Oglethorpe University volleyball coach Anna Braun said to the viewers.

The one silver lining for having an online signing event is that it was conducive to people in varying locations to participate. All three West Hall coaches Wilson played for got to say a few words about their college-bound talent.

Kinsey was a region champion and state placer multiple times in the high jump for West Hall. Her introductory video to the signing ceremony showed Wilson skillfully maneuvering her body over the high-jump bar.

Wilson also served as a powerful outside hitter on the volleyball court, a position she will carry into college.

“Kinsey’s the kind of athlete you dream of coaching,” Spartans volleyball coach Rachel Lawley said. “We’re all extremely proud of her.”

Once school resumes on campus, presumably in the fall, signing ceremonies will likely return to normal, using the gymnasium or library to hold everyone who wants to take part. However, seniors in the Class of 2020, who waited until the spring to sign, didn’t have the same opportunity.

Luckily, we live in a digital age with educators who are willing to improvise on the fly.



