Riverside Military's Gordon looking to turn amazing discus throw into state record

Lamar Gordon wasn’t quite sure what to expect last Wednesday on his first try at the discus throw of the outdoor season, but he was certainly not disappointed with the results.



After a shorter than expected first attempt, the Riverside Military Academy senior and defending Class A private schools state champion launched the discus 172 feet and 6 inches to claim first at the Riverside Rust Buster by more than 50 feet. The mark also surpassed the official Class A discus throw record for the state of Georgia — an important goal for Gordon.

“I was really excited, especially with the crowd around me,” he said. “It was very electric for me personally. A couple years ago, I would never have seen myself here.”

But Gordon’s mark will not be added to the GHSA record book, and he may never have a chance to get there.

Due to concerns over inaccurate reporting, the GHSA only accepts records set at state meets. With all Georgia high school sports canceled until further notice, there’s no telling whether or not state meets will happen this year at all. Gordon’s ability is unquestionable, but lack of opportunity still stands in his way.

“He was on course to be just a great, great thrower,” Riverside Military track and field coach Tim Cummings said. “And he was going to break the existing state record.

It’s a pace that Gordon had never seen coming for himself a couple years prior.

Track and field was more of a hobby for him until he started building up a friendly rivalry with former teammate Harry Kim. The competition helped Gordon to take his high school throwing career to a place he never thought he would reach.

“We both pushed each other, first to break a school record,” Gordon said. “That was our motivation for the year, and after we accomplished it, it was like the sky’s the limit now.”

Gordon set the Riverside Military discus record last year, winning a Class A championship on his way. Coming into the offseason, he set his sight on defending his state crown, while also reaching a new all-time mark for his classification.

Rainy weather to start this spring made training difficult, but Gordon began to draw energy from the downpours as he steadily improved.

“It was just me and the rain,” he said. “I wasn’t worried about anybody else or anything. I was just focusing on getting better.”

The work paid off for Gordon, who was well on his way to repeating as state champion as he continued to push his limits in the discus throw in his final year of high school.

Things have slowed down now for Gordon, and even college recruiting has reached what he referred to as “a dead period.” But the work hasn’t stopped for Gordon.

Whether the season resumes in time for sectional and state meets, or not, Gordon has redoubled his efforts and will be staying ready for his chance to ink a permanent spot in GHSA record books.

“My first reaction (after hearing the season was postponed) was to take home some implements that I’ve arranged at my house and just start working right away,” Gordon said. “It never stops.”