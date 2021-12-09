Riverside Military Academy joins Lakeview Academy in decision to leave GHSA for Georgia Independent Athletics Association

The separation between public and private schools is complete in Hall County, at least for the immediate future.

On Dec. 2, Riverside Military made the decision official to pull its athletics programs from the Georgia High Schools Association and join the Georgia Independent Athletics Association.

The move came just two weeks after Lakeview Academy made the same decision.

Riverside Military and Lakeview Academy will compete in a five-team region with Loganville Christian, George Walton Academy and Bethlehem Christian, starting in the fall of 2022, according to Riverside Military athletics director Mark DeFoor.

According to DeFoor, one of the main draws, for the Eagles, to moving into the new GIAA is to make it more conducive for international students to be able to compete right away, after going through an eligibility clearinghouse.

Under GHSA rules, new students, even at a boarding school, have to wait a year before becoming eligible to participate in varsity athletics.

“We’re excited about the move and feel like it gives us a fresh start in athletics,” DeFoor said. “Our cadets are excited about the news and feel like it is the best decision for the Academy.”