Retired Gainesville High football coach Bruce Miller hired to lead program at Lanier Christian Academy

Bruce Miller describes getting back into head coaching as a matter of being at the right place at the right time — Oakwood Tire, to be exact.



However, a man who won 77 percent of his football games at Gainesville High (2002-2017) and strung together 16-straight state playoff appearances, probably was never too far off the coaching radar for interested programs.

“A lot of it was by accident,” said Miller, who was announced Tuesday as the new coach at Lanier Christian Academy in South Hall. “I just mentioned that I might be interested in the position and one thing led to another.”

Miller said the chain of events started when he was at Oakwood Tire and struck up a conversation with a parent of a Lanier Christian student-athlete. Once the coach of the 2012 state championship Red Elephants found out there might be an opening, Miller put in a call to Lightning athletic director Blake Anderson, who at the time was at a basketball game, Miller said.