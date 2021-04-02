By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville boys and Cherokee Bluff girls claim Hall County track and field championships
Track and field
Gainesville's Malik Drinkard runs to the win in the 100 meter dash at the Hall County championships on Friday at Cherokee Bluff High. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts

The Gainesville boys and Cherokee Bluff girls track and field teams put together a strong finish to claim the Hall County championship titles on Friday at Cherokee Bluff. 

The Red Elephants’ boys were paced by Malik Drinkard with wins in the long jump (20 feet, 2 inches), 100 meter run (11.05 seconds) and 200 (22.89 seconds). Donangelo Marshall won in the 800 meter (2:01.24), while Quadtrellis Johnson won in the 110 hurdles (15.02). Ian Mallard won in the pole vault (13 feet) for the Red Elephants.

Gainesville boys also won in the 1600 relay (3:30.23).

In the boys competition, Gainesville scored 152 points, ahead of second-place Flowery Branch (141) and third-place North Hall (102.5). 

The Lady Bears finished with 225 points, ahead of second-place Gainesville (140) and third-place Flowery Branch (79). 

Winning for Cherokee Bluff were Emma Reynolds in the high jump (4-feet, 8-inches), Avery Jones in the shot put (33-3), M’Kaylah Jackson in the 100 meter (12.58), Hannah Cheek in the 100 hurdles (17.37), Olivia Owens in the 200 (26.99), Saiyana Jones in the 300 hurdles (53.22) and Lauryn Perry in the 400 (1:02.82).


Hall County Track at Field championships 

at Cherokee Bluff High

Thursday’s winners

Girls 3200 meter relay

Gainesville 10:18.93


Boys 3200 relay

Flowery Branch 8:38.3


Girls 1600 run

Ashley Thompson Gainesville 5:26.61


Boys 1600 run

Luke Gaddis Chestatee 4:18.67


Girls high jump

Emma Reynolds Cherokee Bluff 4-08


Boys high jump

Jeremiah Telander North Hall 6-0


Girls pole vault

Hannah Thigpen Flowery Branch 9-10


Boys pole vault

Ian Mallard Gainesville 13-0


Girls long jump

Caroline Reisman Gainesville 16-0.5


Boys long jump

Malik Drinkard Gainesville 20-02


Girls triple jump

Ariah Jeffers Gainesville 32-7.5


Boys triple jump

Clay Stover North Hall 39-3


Girls discus

Alexis McGruder Flowery Branch 96-9


Boys discus

Isaiah McClary East Hall 119-11


Girls shot put

Avery Jones Cherokee Bluff 33-3


Boys shot put

Tilil Blackwell West Hall 44-0


Friday’s events

Girls 400 relay

Gainesville 51.62


Boys 400 relay

Gainesville 44.24


Boys 400 meter

David Renard Flowery Branch 52.12


Girls 100 meter

M’Kaylah Jackson Cherokee Bluff 12.58


Boys 100 meter

Malik Drinkard Gainesville 11.05


Girls 100 hurdles

Hannah Cheek Cherokee Bluff 17.37


Boys 110 hurdles

Quadtrellis Johnson Gainesville 15.02


Girls 200 meter

Olivia Owens Cherokee Bluff 26.99


Boys 200 meter

Malik Drinkard Gainesville 22.89


Girls 300 hurdles

Saiyana Jones Cherokee Bluff 53.22


Boys 300 hurdles

Nathaniel Horton Flowery Branch 43.38


Girls 3200 meter run

Ashley Thompson Gainesville 11:29


Girls 400 meter

Lauryn Perry Cherokee Bluff 1:02.82


Girls 800 meter

Abi Moore North Hall 2:23.47


Boys 800 meter

Donangelo Marshall Gainesville 2:01.24


Girls 1600 meter relay

Flowery Branch 4:26.23


Boys 1600 meter relay

Gainesville 3:30.23


Girls 3200 meter run

Ashley Thompson Gainesville 11:29.68


Boys 3200 meter run

Luke Gaddis Chestatee 9:11.26

Regional events