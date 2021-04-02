Gainesville boys and Cherokee Bluff girls claim Hall County track and field championships

The Gainesville boys and Cherokee Bluff girls track and field teams put together a strong finish to claim the Hall County championship titles on Friday at Cherokee Bluff.



The Red Elephants’ boys were paced by Malik Drinkard with wins in the long jump (20 feet, 2 inches), 100 meter run (11.05 seconds) and 200 (22.89 seconds). Donangelo Marshall won in the 800 meter (2:01.24), while Quadtrellis Johnson won in the 110 hurdles (15.02). Ian Mallard won in the pole vault (13 feet) for the Red Elephants.

Gainesville boys also won in the 1600 relay (3:30.23).