Gainesville boys and Cherokee Bluff girls claim Hall County track and field championships

The Gainesville boys and Cherokee Bluff girls track and field teams put together a strong finish to claim the Hall County championship titles on Friday at Cherokee Bluff.
The Red Elephants’ boys were paced by Malik Drinkard with wins in the long jump (20 feet, 2 inches), 100 meter run (11.05 seconds) and 200 (22.89 seconds). Donangelo Marshall won in the 800 meter (2:01.24), while Quadtrellis Johnson won in the 110 hurdles (15.02). Ian Mallard won in the pole vault (13 feet) for the Red Elephants.
Gainesville boys also won in the 1600 relay (3:30.23).
In the boys competition, Gainesville scored 152 points, ahead of second-place Flowery Branch (141) and third-place North Hall (102.5).
The Lady Bears finished with 225 points, ahead of second-place Gainesville (140) and third-place Flowery Branch (79).
Winning for Cherokee Bluff were Emma Reynolds in the high jump (4-feet, 8-inches), Avery Jones in the shot put (33-3), M’Kaylah Jackson in the 100 meter (12.58), Hannah Cheek in the 100 hurdles (17.37), Olivia Owens in the 200 (26.99), Saiyana Jones in the 300 hurdles (53.22) and Lauryn Perry in the 400 (1:02.82).
Hall County Track at Field championships
at Cherokee Bluff High
Thursday’s winners
Girls 3200 meter relay
Gainesville 10:18.93
Boys 3200 relay
Flowery Branch 8:38.3
Girls 1600 run
Ashley Thompson Gainesville 5:26.61
Boys 1600 run
Luke Gaddis Chestatee 4:18.67
Girls high jump
Emma Reynolds Cherokee Bluff 4-08
Boys high jump
Jeremiah Telander North Hall 6-0
Girls pole vault
Hannah Thigpen Flowery Branch 9-10
Boys pole vault
Ian Mallard Gainesville 13-0
Girls long jump
Caroline Reisman Gainesville 16-0.5
Boys long jump
Malik Drinkard Gainesville 20-02
Girls triple jump
Ariah Jeffers Gainesville 32-7.5
Boys triple jump
Clay Stover North Hall 39-3
Girls discus
Alexis McGruder Flowery Branch 96-9
Boys discus
Isaiah McClary East Hall 119-11
Girls shot put
Avery Jones Cherokee Bluff 33-3
Boys shot put
Tilil Blackwell West Hall 44-0
Friday’s events
Girls 400 relay
Gainesville 51.62
Boys 400 relay
Gainesville 44.24
Boys 400 meter
David Renard Flowery Branch 52.12
Girls 100 meter
M’Kaylah Jackson Cherokee Bluff 12.58
Boys 100 meter
Malik Drinkard Gainesville 11.05
Girls 100 hurdles
Hannah Cheek Cherokee Bluff 17.37
Boys 110 hurdles
Quadtrellis Johnson Gainesville 15.02
Girls 200 meter
Olivia Owens Cherokee Bluff 26.99
Boys 200 meter
Malik Drinkard Gainesville 22.89
Girls 300 hurdles
Saiyana Jones Cherokee Bluff 53.22
Boys 300 hurdles
Nathaniel Horton Flowery Branch 43.38
Girls 3200 meter run
Ashley Thompson Gainesville 11:29
Girls 400 meter
Lauryn Perry Cherokee Bluff 1:02.82
Girls 800 meter
Abi Moore North Hall 2:23.47
Boys 800 meter
Donangelo Marshall Gainesville 2:01.24
Girls 1600 meter relay
Flowery Branch 4:26.23
Boys 1600 meter relay
Gainesville 3:30.23
Girls 3200 meter run
Ashley Thompson Gainesville 11:29.68
Boys 3200 meter run
Luke Gaddis Chestatee 9:11.26