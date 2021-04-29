North Hall's Dubnik opens commanding lead at Hall County Championship

North Hall’s Mikayla Dubnik is in strong position to grab her third Hall County championship.
On Wednesday, the Mercer University signee was polished in shooting a 35 on Day 1 and the first nine holes played at Royal Lakes.
Her round of 1-under par was enough to make a seven-shot lead on the field with nine holes left on Thursday.
“It felt pretty good playing Royal Lakes,” said Dubnik, who played the back nine of the course. “It was the harder side. I hope to possibly go lower on the front nine.”
“I thought it was a really good score,” Lady Trojans coach Rodney House said. “The greens were slower than what we’re used to, but we adjusted.”
Meanwhile, Lakeview Academy’s Tanner Stephens was equally strong, with a first-round 36 but only owns a one-stroke lead over his nearest competitor in the boys field. His round was one shot better than Gainesville’s Turner Edmondson, Nick Greene and Sam Patterson, who all wrote down a 37 for the first day.
Dubnik was playing flawless golf until the 12th hole. She had a good drive off the tee.
Then an unlucky break forced her to finish with a bogey on the hole.
“She couldn’t get a clean shot,” House said. “She played great, though. She’s the only one on the board with a red number. Good golfers put up good scores. She wants to win this tournament for the third time.”
Dubnik is locked in on her personal goals and to see North Hall take the lead.
Some of the other girls shooting solid numbers were Lanier Christian Academy’s Lydia Pils who had a 42 and stands in second place, followed by North Hall’s Lyric Sanford at 43.
Flowery Branch’s Emilly Bergdoll, Gainesville’s Karina Collins, and North Hall’s MaKayla Jones each finished with a round of 45.
Stephens was all smiles after seeing his name atop of the leaderboard at the end of the round, despite some hiccups.
“It felt pretty good playing out there until I choked the last six holes,” the Lakeview Academy freshman said. “I left a few (shots) out there.”
In the team standings, Gainesville’s boys opened a slight Day 1 lead with 149 strokes and four shots ahead of Lakeview Academy (153) and Cherokee Bluff (165).
On the girls side, North Hall finished with its three best tallying 123 on the first round and 20 shots clear of second-place Flowery Branch.
“I want to make sure my team does well,” she said. “I have to contribute.”