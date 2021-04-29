North Hall's Dubnik opens commanding lead at Hall County Championship

North Hall’s Mikayla Dubnik is in strong position to grab her third Hall County championship.



On Wednesday, the Mercer University signee was polished in shooting a 35 on Day 1 and the first nine holes played at Royal Lakes.

Her round of 1-under par was enough to make a seven-shot lead on the field with nine holes left on Thursday.

“It felt pretty good playing Royal Lakes,” said Dubnik, who played the back nine of the course. “It was the harder side. I hope to possibly go lower on the front nine.”

“I thought it was a really good score,” Lady Trojans coach Rodney House said. “The greens were slower than what we’re used to, but we adjusted.”