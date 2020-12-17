BREAKING
Northeast Georgia Health System begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff
The Northeast Georgia Health System began administering COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday evening to staff members, beginning with Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Cherokee Bluff's Dabney signs football scholarship to Kansas University
Shad Dabney
On Wednesday, Cherokee Bluff High senior Shad Dabney inked his football scholarship in Flowery Branch with Kansas University. Pictured are his father, Carlton Smith, Dabney and his mother, Shannon Dabney.

On Wednesday, Cherokee Bluff High senior Shad Dabney inked his football scholarship in Flowery Branch with Kansas University. In 2020, Dabney played primarily cornerback, but also had more than 400 yards of offense as a wide receiver for the Region 7-3A champion Bears. 

Dabney played his sophomore and juniors season at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville. In 2019, he accounted for 2,700 yards of offense as quarterback for the Eagles. 

Dabney was also a starter as a freshman, stepping into the starting lineup early in the season as a defensive back at Gainesville High. 

To read more about his high school career and fast rise as a football prospect, click here

