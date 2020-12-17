NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Cherokee Bluff's Dabney signs football scholarship to Kansas University

On Wednesday, Cherokee Bluff High senior Shad Dabney inked his football scholarship in Flowery Branch with Kansas University. In 2020, Dabney played primarily cornerback, but also had more than 400 yards of offense as a wide receiver for the Region 7-3A champion Bears.
Dabney played his sophomore and juniors season at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville. In 2019, he accounted for 2,700 yards of offense as quarterback for the Eagles.
Dabney was also a starter as a freshman, stepping into the starting lineup early in the season as a defensive back at Gainesville High.
