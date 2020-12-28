Lanierland: East Hall girls cruise to first-round victory over Lakeview Academy

The East Hall girls basketball team jumped all over Lakeview Academy Monday evening, dominating the first half offensively and defensively on the way to a 59-33 win over the Lady Lions.

The Lady Vikings put together runs of 13-0 and 16-0 in the opening two quarters to go up by 26 at halftime in Monday’s wall-to-wall victory.

“I thought we played well on defense,” East Hall coach Justin Wheeler said. “I thought our offense, as soon as we got the ball, we were downhill, being aggressive, running the floor. The girls did what they were supposed to do.”

Callie Dale scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vikings offensively. Joelle Snyder poured in 19 for Lakeview Academy, connecting on five 3-point shots in the defeat.

The teams battled to a stalemate through the first three minutes of the game, but East Hall started to gel halfway through the opening frame. The Lady Vikings got a pair of 3s from Dale, and a third from Alexis Burce during a 13-0 run through the middle of the first quarter to go up by double digits less than five minutes into the game.

East Hall scored the last 6 points of the first quarter as well, and the first 10 of the second to further extend its lead.

Audrey Griffin’s blow-by layup with three seconds to go before halftime put the exclamation point on a dominant first half that put East Hall on top 35-9 at the break.

Lakeview Academy battled back a bit in the third quarter, getting a pair of 3s from Snyder to draw closer to even, but it was never enough to truly threaten the Lady Viking lead.

East Hall finished the contest strong, scoring the first 7 points of the final frame to put the game away for good.

With the win, East Hall will advance to take on Chestatee tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Lakeview Academy will go up against Flowery Branch in the consolation bracket at 11 a.m.



