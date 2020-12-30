By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Lanierland: Big second quarter propels Gainesville in 87-53 semifinal win against Chestatee
Lanierland2020
Gainesville's Eli Pitts goes in for a dunk against Chestatee in the semifinals of the Lanierland on Tuesday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville is one win away from claiming its fifth straight Lanierland title. To do so, however, the Red Elephants (9-5) will have to take down surging Cherokee Bluff.

On Tuesday, Robert Reisman scored a team-high 16 points for Gainesville as it pulled ahead with 30 points in the second quarter to beat Chestatee 87-53 in the semifinals in Gainesville. 

Ced Nicely scored 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter for the Red Elephants, which led 24-17 after the first quarter. 

Hugh Pruitt scored a team-high 15 points for Chestatee (2-8). 

With the loss, the War Eagles will face North Hall in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Gainesville. 

The championship should be a battle. The Bears dominated from beginning to end in a 62-39 semifinal victory against North Hall. 

The Lanierland title game will start at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

