Lanierland: Big second quarter propels Gainesville in 87-53 semifinal win against Chestatee

Gainesville is one win away from claiming its fifth straight Lanierland title. To do so, however, the Red Elephants (9-5) will have to take down surging Cherokee Bluff.
On Tuesday, Robert Reisman scored a team-high 16 points for Gainesville as it pulled ahead with 30 points in the second quarter to beat Chestatee 87-53 in the semifinals in Gainesville.
Ced Nicely scored 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter for the Red Elephants, which led 24-17 after the first quarter.
Hugh Pruitt scored a team-high 15 points for Chestatee (2-8).
With the loss, the War Eagles will face North Hall in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Gainesville.
The championship should be a battle. The Bears dominated from beginning to end in a 62-39 semifinal victory against North Hall.
The Lanierland title game will start at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.