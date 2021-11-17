Lakeview Academy makes decision to pull sports programs from GHSA, moves into Georgia Independent Schools Association

Lakeview Academy’s athletic programs will transition to the Georgia Independent Schools Association, starting in the fall of 2022, the school announced Wednesday in a press release.
The move is part of a large swath of private schools across the state moving into the GISA, primarily because of recent GHSA reclassification and an increased multiplier in place for students who live outside a school’s district.
Other schools making the move to the GISA include Blessed Trinity, Athens Academy, Holy Innocents, Greater Atlanta Christian, Lovett and Marist, among many others.
“We look forward to the move to the GISA,” Lakeview Academy athletics director Deuce Roark said. “We anticipate further growth in our athletic and fine arts programs. It’s an exciting time at Lakeview Academy.”
Based on proposed reclassification made by the GHSA earlier this month, Lakeview Academy was slated to be in Region 5-A private schools for the next two-year cycle.