Lakeview Academy cancels Friday football game as two coaches show COVID-19 symptoms

Lakeview Academy in Gainesville has canceled its home football game Friday, Sept. 4, as two coaches have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and have or will be tested for the virus, school officials say.
No football players “are considered as being exposed to the virus (if it is indeed COVID-19)” and “no football players need to quarantine,” Head of School Kirsty Montgomery said in an email to the Lakeview community on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“We know that this news is incredibly disappointing for the players, and their disappointment is shared by all of us,” she said. “The unanimous decision, made by the football coaching staff, athletics director, school nurse and senior school administration, was not made lightly.”
Montgomery said Friday’s game was canceled out of an abundance of caution for the “health and safety of our school community and that of the visiting team.
Football practice will continue under the supervision of members of Lakeview’s staff and faculty, she said.
A decision on Lakeview’s Sept. 11 away game will be made by Monday, Sept. 7, according to the school.
“I will do everything to support Lakeview Academy’s football program during this global pandemic while also maintaining the health and safety of the Lakeview community,” Montgomery said. “The players showed incredible fortitude and leadership … on receiving the news, and I promised them (and I promise you) that we will get through this together.”