Lakeview Academy cancels Friday football game as two coaches show COVID-19 symptoms

Lakeview Academy in Gainesville has canceled its home football game Friday, Sept. 4, as two coaches have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and have or will be tested for the virus, school officials say.

No football players “are considered as being exposed to the virus (if it is indeed COVID-19)” and “no football players need to quarantine,” Head of School Kirsty Montgomery said in an email to the Lakeview community on Wednesday, Sept. 2.