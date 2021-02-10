High school wrestling: State champion Trojans place seven in finals at individual state meet

With a team state championship already in hand, the North Hall High wrestling program is performing superbly at the individual state meet in Macon.
On Wednesday, the Trojans had seven wrestlers make it through to the championship round in Macon.
For North Hall, Dawson Thompson (120 pounds), Jacob Pedraza (126), Jack Whitmire (138), Damon Campbell (145), Nolan Sorrow (160), Dalton Battle (170) and Hunter Adams (182) are one win away from being crowned state champions in Class 3A.
The championship matches are set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.