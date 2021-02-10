By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school wrestling: State champion Trojans place seven in finals at individual state meet
Finals are Thursday in Macon
Dawson Thompson
North Hall's Dawson Thompson wrestles in the duals state championship on Jan. 30 at Cherokee Bluff High in Flowery Branch. Photo by Natalae La Douceur

With a team state championship already in hand, the North Hall High wrestling program is performing superbly at the individual state meet in Macon. 

On Wednesday, the Trojans had seven wrestlers make it through to the championship round in Macon. 

For North Hall, Dawson Thompson (120 pounds), Jacob Pedraza (126), Jack Whitmire (138), Damon Campbell (145), Nolan Sorrow (160), Dalton Battle (170) and Hunter Adams (182) are one win away from being crowned state champions in Class 3A. 

The championship matches are set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

