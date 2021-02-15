High school wrestling: North Hall self-reports letting ineligible athlete compete

On Saturday, Hall County schools spokesperson and athletics director Stan Lewis released a statement on behalf of the North Hall High wrestling program, acknowledging that it allowed an ineligible athlete to compete in GHSA-sanctioned events.
According to Lewis, an investigation was conducted by the program and immediately self-reported to the state's governing body for athletics. It is still unclear whether the violation will impact the Trojans' 2021 state duals title in Class 3A or its third-place finish at the traditional state meet Friday in Macon.
"This is an extremely unfortunate and a difficult time for all involved," Lewis said. "The matter is being addressed by North Hall High, Hall County school district and the Georgia High School Association."