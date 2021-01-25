By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school wrestling: North Hall advances to 3A state duals tournament after winning preliminary at home
North Hall's Dalton Battle wrestles in a Class 3A state duals preliminary event on Saturday, Jan. 23 at North Hall High School. -Photo by Natalae La Douceur

The North Hall wrestling team continued its successful season this Saturday with wins over Lafayette and Oconee County in a Class 3A duals state preliminary event at North Hall High School. The Trojans beat Lafayette 64-12 in the first round, then took down Oconee County 70-12 in the finals. 

The victories earn North Hall a place in the Class 3A duals state championships next Saturday, Jan. 30, at Cherokee Bluff High School. 

The Trojans, the defending Class 3A state duals champions, have already won an Area 7-3A championship earlier this season.

Regional events