High school wrestling: Four North Hall wrestlers capture individual state titles

The individual state championship meet was another was another memorable showing for the North Hall High wrestling program, just a couple weeks after repeating as duals state champions.

On Thursday, the Trojans had four wrestlers claims state titles and another three losing in the finals at the tradiational state championship in Macon.

As a result, North Hall took third in the Class 3A standings.

For the Trojans, Jacob Pedraza (126 pounds) started with a victory in under one minute in the state finals. Minutes later, Jack Whitmire followed with the title at 138 for North Hall.

Also for North Hall, Damon Campbell (145) and Hunter Adams (182) were crowned state champions.

Finishing state runner-up for North Hall were Dawson Thompson (120), Nolan Sorrow (160) and Dalton Battle (170).

In the girls’ brackets, Chestatee’s Catarina Velasquez (102) and Ashley Godinez (152) were both state runner-up in the all-classification field.