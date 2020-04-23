High school wrestling: Chestatee graduate DeGraff tabbed to take over War Eagles' program

On Wednesday, Chestatee High tabbed Scott DeGraff as its new wrestling coach, pending school board approval. The announcement was made in a press release from Hall County schools director of communications, Stan Lewis.

A Chestatee graduate, DeGraff worked from 2011-2019 as its assistant coach. Last year, he was on the staff at Gilmer.

“We have found the right man for the job,” Chestatee athletics director Matt Stowers said. “Coach DeGraff is a 2008 Graduate and one of the school’s earliest state placers for the wrestling program. I have had the good fortune to coach him, coach with him, and now hire him to lead the program in which he has so heavily invested over the years. There is no doubt he knows wrestling, but the greatest asset he will bring to the program is his unique ability to build positive relationships. He exemplifies what we at Chestatee believe: character, courage, and commitment.”