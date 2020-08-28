High school volleyball: West Hall wins twice in tri-match

Chloe Radich had 14 assists, eight kills and seven aces for West Hall in wins against Madison County (24-26, 25-20, 15-7) and Franklin County (25-17, 25-16) on Thursday in Oakwood. Kaitlyn Courson added six aces, while Briana MacGillivray had seven kills and five aces.

Up next, West Hall takes part in the Hall County championship on Saturday.

NORTH HALL TOPS CHESTATEE, JOHNSON: Mary Hays Williams had 11 kills, five blocks and five aces the Lady Trojans in wins against Chestatee (25-23, 21-25, 17-15) and Johnson (25-16, 25-15) on Thursday. Lexie Martin chipped in 35 assists, nine kills, three aces and two digs for North Hall, while Karsyn Savage had 10 kills and seven digs.

Up next, North Hall takes part in the Hall County Championship on Saturday at Gainesville High.

Logan Wiggins finished with 15 kills, five aces, two solo blocks and two double blocks for Chestatee as it beat Johnson (25-21, 25-18). Anna Grace Edmonds had four kills, ace, two solo blocks and a double block.

Also for the Lady War Eagles, Riley Black had eight kills and three aces.

High school scores can be reported by 10:30 p.m. each night by emailing sports@gainesvilletimes.com.